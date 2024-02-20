The Mastermind Behind 'Arrested Development'; What Is Director Mitchell Hurwitz's Net Worth?

Name Mitchell "Mitch" Hurwitz Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Screenwriting, Production, Direction Gender Male Date of Birth May 29, 1963 Age 60 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Screenwriter, Television Producer, Television Director, Actor

Mitchell "Mitch" Hurwitz is a prominent American writer, director, producer, and actor with a net worth of $20 million. His career is highlighted by the creation of the critically acclaimed Fox/Netflix sitcom "Arrested Development," a show he wrote, directed, and executive produced.

Mitchell Hurwitz accepted the "Outstanding Television Writer Award" | Photo by Gary Miller | Getty Images

Hurwitz's primary sources of income stem from his involvement in the entertainment industry. The success of "Arrested Development" has largely contributed to his financial success. Over the years, Hurwitz has been involved in the creation and production of several sitcoms, including "Everything's Relative," "The Ellen Show," "Sit Down, Shut Up," "Running Wilde," and "Lady Dynamite."

Netflix deal

In 2015, Hurwitz solidified his creative partnership with Netflix by signing a multi-year production deal. This agreement allowed the Emmy-winning writer-producer to not only bring new episodes of the beloved sitcom to the streaming platform but also to embark on fresh ventures under his Hurwitz Company. Netflix's Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, praised Hurwitz's innovative approach, acknowledging the success of "Arrested Development" as one of the top TV comedies of its time. The partnership marked a significant step in Hurwitz's career, showcasing Netflix's dedication to fostering groundbreaking content. This partnership brought projects like "Flaked" and "Lady Dynamite" to the screen.

Writers Mitchell Hurwitz, Steven Zaillian, and director Ron Howard | Photo by Gary Miller | Getty Images

In 1993, Hurwitz acquired a home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood for around $1.5 million, now estimated to be worth at least $10 million.

Mitchell Hurwitz was born into a Jewish family in 1963 in Anaheim, California. He completed his high school education at Estancia High School in Costa Mesa, California, and went on to graduate from Georgetown University in 1985, achieving a double major in English and theology. Hurwitz married actress Mary Jo Keenen in 1999. The couple has two daughters. Notably, Hurwitz creatively combined the names of his daughters to form the character name "Maeby" in "Arrested Development."

Daughter "Phoebe" dog "Waffle" standing up to the machine. pic.twitter.com/564haQkAK8 — Mitchell Hurwitz (@MitchHurwitz) September 8, 2015

Hurwitz has received recognition and accolades for his contributions to the television industry, particularly for "Arrested Development." He has been nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2004. Additionally, he has earned Writers Guild of America Awards and Gold Derby Awards for his work on the show.

In 2009, Hurwitz was honored with the Outstanding Television Writer Award at the Austin Film Festival, and in 2005, he was named Outstanding Producer of the Year – Comedy at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival. "Arrested Development" received a Future Classic Award at the 2004 TV Land Awards.

