Michelle Obama Remains Relevant Even After Leaving the White House; Here's Her Net Worth
|Name
|Michelle Obama
|Net Worth
|$70 Million
|Sources of Income
|Book royalties, speaking engagements, Production.
|Gender
|Female
|Date of Birth
|January 17, 1964
|Age
|59 years old
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Lawyer, author
Known for organizing community outreach programs even before she became popular as the First Lady after Barack Obama was elected US President, lawyer and author Michelle Obama has earned a $70 million net worth. Beyond her role in the White House, Michelle has worked as a lawyer, written memoirs, and advocated for various social causes. Michelle Obama started off at a law firm where she met Barack Obama and later became an assistant to the Mayor of Chicago. She also held different posts at the University of Chicago and actively worked on her husband's presidential campaign. Later she wrote books about her experiences of planting a kitchen garden on the White House's lawn and her time as the First Lady.
Also Read: Stephen Schwarzman Is the Largest Shareholder of the Blackstone Group; What’s His Net Worth?
What are Michelle Obama's sources of income?
Michelle Obama's net worth primarily stems from book royalties, speaking engagements, and a multi-year production deal with Netflix. Her memoir, "Becoming," published in 2018, sold over 10 million copies and ensured substantial royalties. Being visible and vocal as the First Lady, she is also a sought-after speaker, commanding high fees for her public appearance.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: From Global Fame to New Passports For Avoiding Taxes: Gerard Depardieu's Journey and Net Worth
Earnings and business ventures
The Obama family's earnings have seen a remarkable evolution over the years as their financial journey began modestly, with Michelle and Barack Obama's combined income totaling $240,000 in 2000. As their political career progressed, their earnings significantly increased, reaching $85,733,727 by the time he left the presidency in 2017.
Also Read: Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham Thrived on Collaborations and on His Own; Here's His Net Worth
According to Forbes, Michelle's book advance of $65 million for her memoir, "Becoming," played a substantial role in bolstering their wealth. Additionally, their real estate investments, including properties in Chicago, Washington D.C., and Martha's Vineyard, have added to their assets.
Michelle, along with her husband Barack Obama, entered into a multi-year production deal with Netflix. This deal includes producing scripted and unscripted series, documentaries, and features.
Real estate and other properties
Michelle Obama and her husband Barack purchased a $1.6 million home in Kenwood, Illinois, in 2000, and Following Barack's presidency, they acquired an 8,200 square-foot mansion in Washington D.C. for $8.1 million. In 2019, they expanded their real estate holdings with the purchase of a Martha's Vineyard property for $11.75 million, offering 29 oceanfront acres and a 7,000-square-foot main home.
Social media following
|56.6 Million
|22.1 Million
|19 Million
Personal life
Michelle and Barack Obama have two daughters, Malia and Sasha. During her time as First Lady, she advocated for working mothers and a balance between career and family.
View this post on Instagram
Awards and recognition
Michelle Obama has received the Jerald Washington Memorial Founders' Award from the National Homeless Coalition for Veterans.
FAQs
Is Michelle Obama still involved in public service?
Yes, Michelle Obama continues her work through the Obama Foundation.
Which is Michelle Obama's most successful book?
Michelle Obama's memoir, "Becoming," is her most successful book, selling over 10 million copies worldwide.
Has Michelle Obama been involved in any lawsuits?
There are no significant reports of Michelle Obama being involved in any major lawsuits.
More from MARKETREALIST
The Cycling Titan; What Is Lance Armstrong's Net Worth?