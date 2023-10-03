Name Michelle Obama Net Worth $70 Million Sources of Income Book royalties, speaking engagements, Production. Gender Female Date of Birth January 17, 1964 Age 59 years old Nationality American Profession Lawyer, author

Known for organizing community outreach programs even before she became popular as the First Lady after Barack Obama was elected US President, lawyer and author Michelle Obama has earned a $70 million net worth. Beyond her role in the White House, Michelle has worked as a lawyer, written memoirs, and advocated for various social causes. Michelle Obama started off at a law firm where she met Barack Obama and later became an assistant to the Mayor of Chicago. She also held different posts at the University of Chicago and actively worked on her husband's presidential campaign. Later she wrote books about her experiences of planting a kitchen garden on the White House's lawn and her time as the First Lady.

Michelle Obama | Getty Images | Amy Sussman

What are Michelle Obama's sources of income?

Michelle Obama's net worth primarily stems from book royalties, speaking engagements, and a multi-year production deal with Netflix. Her memoir, "Becoming," published in 2018, sold over 10 million copies and ensured substantial royalties. Being visible and vocal as the First Lady, she is also a sought-after speaker, commanding high fees for her public appearance.

The Obama family's earnings have seen a remarkable evolution over the years as their financial journey began modestly, with Michelle and Barack Obama's combined income totaling $240,000 in 2000. As their political career progressed, their earnings significantly increased, reaching $85,733,727 by the time he left the presidency in 2017.

According to Forbes, Michelle's book advance of $65 million for her memoir, "Becoming," played a substantial role in bolstering their wealth. Additionally, their real estate investments, including properties in Chicago, Washington D.C., and Martha's Vineyard, have added to their assets.

Michelle, along with her husband Barack Obama, entered into a multi-year production deal with Netflix. This deal includes producing scripted and unscripted series, documentaries, and features.

Michelle Obama and her husband Barack purchased a $1.6 million home in Kenwood, Illinois, in 2000, and Following Barack's presidency, they acquired an 8,200 square-foot mansion in Washington D.C. for $8.1 million. In 2019, they expanded their real estate holdings with the purchase of a Martha's Vineyard property for $11.75 million, offering 29 oceanfront acres and a 7,000-square-foot main home.

Michelle and Barack Obama have two daughters, Malia and Sasha. During her time as First Lady, she advocated for working mothers and a balance between career and family.

Michelle Obama has received the Jerald Washington Memorial Founders' Award from the National Homeless Coalition for Veterans.

Is Michelle Obama still involved in public service?

Yes, Michelle Obama continues her work through the Obama Foundation.

Which is Michelle Obama's most successful book?

Michelle Obama's memoir, "Becoming," is her most successful book, selling over 10 million copies worldwide.

Has Michelle Obama been involved in any lawsuits?

There are no significant reports of Michelle Obama being involved in any major lawsuits.

