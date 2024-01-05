Name Michelle Monaghan Net Worth $13 Million Annual Income $2.6 Million Sources of Income Acting, Modeling Gender Female Date of Birth March 23, 1976 Age 47 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Fashion Model, Film Producer

Michelle Monaghan, the accomplished actress and former model, has garnered a net worth of $13 million through her successful career in the entertainment industry. Known for her versatile roles in films and television, Monaghan has become a prominent figure in Hollywood. Best known for her work in the action film series "Mission: Impossible," Monaghan portrayed the character of Julia Meade and even earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the HBO anthology crime drama series "True Detective."

Michelle Monaghan attends the World Premiere of Apple Original Film's "The Family Plan" | Photo by Eric Charbonneau | Getty Images

Monaghan's primary sources of income include her acting career and previous modeling engagements. Her talent has allowed her to secure leading roles in various films and television series, contributing significantly to her wealth. She has modeled in Milan, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and the United States.

We are OVERJOYED! 💯 Thank you to everyone who tuned in this weekend. I’m so deeply grateful for all the support. 🥰 Couldn’t have don’t it without these fellow rascals! #EchoesNetflix #bts (and do you want to see more of our bts? ) pic.twitter.com/0hk1Xr3zqk — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) August 22, 2022

Michelle Monaghan's career

Monaghan's illustrious career spans both television and film, with early supporting roles in series like "Young Americans" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Making her cinematic debut in 2001, she featured in "Perfume," playing Henrietta. Her breakthrough came with her role in the 2002 television series "Boston Public."

Monaghan was seen in "It Runs in the Family" in 2003, "Winter Solstice" in 2004, and "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" in 2005. In 2007, she co-starred with Ben Stiller in the remake of "The Heartbreak Kid" and shared the screen with Casey Affleck in "Gone Baby Gone." The following year, she bagged roles in "Made of Honor" and "Eagle Eye."

The actress played a significant part in "Source Code" and "Trucker." She then graced the first season of the HBO anthology series "True Detective" in 2014, earning a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress. Two years later, she was cast in Shawn Christensen's independent feature film, "The Vanishing of Sidney Hall." Her most recent project was the 2020 Netflix thriller "Messiah" and the 2022 miniseries "Echoes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Monaghan (@michellemonaghan)

In 2007, Monaghan and her husband purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.5 million, which they sold in 2016 for $1.565 million. Built in the 1920s, the residence spans 2,028 square feet and features two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a guesthouse.

Monaghan was born on March 23, 1976, in Winthrop, Iowa. She attended East Buchanan High School, where she discovered her passion for performing. After completing high school, she enrolled in Columbia College Chicago to study journalism.

In 2005, Monaghan married Australian graphic artist Peter White. The couple, who met five years prior at a party, has two children together – a daughter named Willow and a son named Tommy. The family currently resides in New York.

What is Michelle Monaghan's net worth?

As of 2023, she has an estimated net worth of $13 million.

What is Michelle Monaghan's primary source of income?

Michelle Monaghan's primary source of income is her successful career as an actress, with significant contributions from her earlier modeling career.

What happened to Michelle Monaghan?

Michelle Monaghan was diagnosed with melanoma recently.

How did Michelle Monaghan get famous?

Monaghan rose to fame in 2002 when she co-starred as Kimberly Woods for one season of the TV series "Boston Public."

