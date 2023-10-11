Name Michael Kors (born Karl Anderson, Jr.) Net Worth $600 million Sources of Income Fashion Design, Brand Ownership Gender Male Date of Birth August 9, 1959 Age 64 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Fashion designer, Designer, Costume designer

Michael Kors, born Karl Anderson, Jr., is a renowned American fashion designer with a net worth of $600 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a global fashion icon is a testament to his dedication and talent. As Kors prepares to host his first complete collection (spring 2024 runway show) outside of New York in Dubai on Dec. 12, 2023 (per WWD), here's a look at his earnings, assets, and more.

His primary source of income comes from his eponymous brand, Michael Kors. He serves as the Chief Creative Director and Honorary Chairman of the company. Additionally, his ownership stake in the brand contributes significantly to his wealth.

While Michael Kors doesn't have a fixed salary in the traditional sense, he earns substantial income through his brand's success and various fashion-related ventures. Kors experienced a significant milestone in his career when he sold a controlling interest in his eponymous company to investors Silas Chou and Lawrence Stroll in 2003 for approximately $100 million. Over the years, the company's stock soared, achieving a market cap of $10 billion. However, it also faced some fluctuations, causing Michael Kors to temporarily exit the billionaire's club. Nonetheless, his brand, Michael Kors Holdings, continued to thrive, expanding its luxury portfolio through the acquisitions of Jimmy Choo in 2017 and Versace in 2018, subsequently rebranding as Capri Holdings.

Kors boasts a wide array of notable celebrity fans, including the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Kate Middleton, and Michelle Obama. His designs have graced countless red carpets and official events. Additionally, Kors' ad campaigns, shot by renowned photographers like Mario Testino and Inez and Vinoodh capture a glamorous, jet-set lifestyle. They feature top models such as Bella Hadid and Ugbad Abdi, effectively conveying the essence of his brand's luxury and global appeal.

Kors' journey began at Lothar's boutique in Midtown Manhattan, quickly advancing from a salesperson to a designer. He caught the eye of Dawn Mello, fashion director at Bergdorf Goodman who enabled him to showcase his collection there in 1981. Despite facing bankruptcy in 1993, Kors persevered and eventually launched various successful fashion lines, including a menswear collection in 2002 and Michael Kors in 2004. By 2016, his brand had a substantial global presence with numerous stores. Beyond fashion, Kors also served as a judge on "Project Runway" for several seasons, briefly returning for the season 15 finale in 2016.

While specific details about Michael Kors' total assets aren't readily available, Architectural Digest reports that he sold his West Village apartment for $7.62 million in 2018. He originally purchased it from Jon Stewart back in 2005 for a close $4 million and it featured a spacious terrace and city views. He also owns a penthouse in New York City.

Michael Kors' personal life and recognition

Michael Kors' personal life reflects his long-term commitment to his partner, Lance Le Pere. The couple, who met in 1990, got married in The Hamptons on August 16, 2011. They reside in a penthouse apartment in Greenwich Village, New York. His contributions to the fashion industry have earned him a place among the most celebrated designers. While he might not have received specific awards and accolades, his brand's global recognition and the numerous celebrities who have worn his designs attest to his influence.

How much is Michael Kors worth?

Michael Kors is an American fashion designer who has an estimated net worth of $600 million as of October 2023.

Is Michael Kors still involved in his brand?

Yes, Michael Kors remains actively involved as the Chief Creative Director and Honorary Chairman of Michael Kors Holdings.

How did Michael Kors' brand expand through acquisitions?

The acquisition of Jimmy Choo and Versace by Michael Kors Holdings broadened the brand's luxury portfolio, further enhancing its global presence.

