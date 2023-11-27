What is Michael Chang's net worth?

Name Michael Chang Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Sports Gender Male Date of Birth February 22, 1972 Age 51 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Tennis player

Michael Chang, the iconic American tennis player, boasts a net worth of $20 million. From winning junior tournaments to becoming the youngest male player to ever win a Grand Slam event, his impact on the sport is undeniable. Chang also inked endorsement deals with various international brands, contributing to his financial success. Earning nearly $20 million in tournament prize money during his professional tenure, the athlete has come a long way

Michael Chang of the United States holds aloft the trophy after winning the Men's Singles Final | Simon Bruty | Getty Images

Excelling in singles matches, Chang has accumulated a remarkable income over the years. In 1988, he started earning $136,000 from singles and $2,000 from doubles matches. In 1991, his income crossed the million-dollar mark, earning $1.4 million from singles matches. By 1995, Chang's earnings from singles reached their peak at $1.9 million. Even in his final year in 2003, he managed to secure $75,000 from singles matches. Overall, his career prize money amounted to an impressive $19,145,632.

Michael Chang's business ventures

Beyond the courts, Chang secured endorsement deals with renowned brands like Reebok, Nissin Foods, Panasonic, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Discover Card, and more. He, along with his family, established CMCB Enterprises, a holdings company with a real estate portfolio spanning California, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. The family also acquired Dunton Realty, a retail brokerage and property management firm, and SullivanHayes, a real estate company.

In 2004, Chang invested in a lakefront mansion in Mission Viejo, California, worth $1.825 million. He also owned a 10,300-square-foot mansion in Trabuco Canyon, California, which he sold for $6 million in 2020.

Chang was born on February 22, 1972, in Hoboken, New Jersey. Growing up, he learned Mandarin from his Taiwanese parents. Rising to #163 globally as a 15-year-old amateur, Chang left tenth grade at San Dieguito High School in Encinitas to pursue a professional tennis career.

In 2008, Chang married former professional tennis player Amber Liu, and they have two daughters named Lani and Maile. He co-founded the Chang Family Foundation to promote Christianity through community and international programs. Chang also supported grassroots tennis development in Asia through programs like Stars of the Future and the Reebok Challenge.

- ATP Newcomer of the Year (1988)

- ATP Most Improved Player (1989)

- Youngest Winner of a Singles Major (1989 French Open)

- Recognition by the Los Angeles Chinese Historical Society (2009)

- International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction (2008)

What is Michael Chang's net worth?

As of 2023, Michael Chang has a net worth of $20 million.

What business ventures is Michael Chang involved in?

Chang, along with his family, established CMCB Enterprises, a real estate holdings company. They also acquired Dunton Realty and SullivanHayes.

How did Michael Chang contribute to philanthropy?

Chang co-founded the Chang Family Foundation, focusing on promoting Christianity through community and international programs. He also supported grassroots tennis development in Asia through various initiatives.

