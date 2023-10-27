Name Michael Bloomberg Net Worth $96.3 Billion Sources of Income Bloomberg LP, Investments, Businesses Gender Male Date of Birth February 14, 1942 Age 81 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Entrepreneur, Politician, Businessperson, Business Magnate

Michael Bloomberg, a prominent American entrepreneur, politician, and philanthropist, is renowned for his successful leadership at Bloomberg LP and his impactful tenure as the Mayor of New York City. With a remarkable net worth of $96.3 billion as of October 2023 (per Forbes), he is recognized as one of the wealthiest individuals globally, owning a significant stake in the financial information services media company, Bloomberg LP.

Michael Bloomberg speaks at the "Paris to Pittsburgh" film screening hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies and National Geographic | Paul Morigi | Getty Images

Bloomberg's primary source of income stems from his ownership of Bloomberg LP, a company that has revolutionized financial data and information services. Additionally, his diverse investment portfolio and various business ventures contribute significantly to his wealth accumulation. In the 1970s, Michael Bloomberg embarked on his career in the financial service sector, commencing his journey at the investment bank, Salomon Brothers, where his responsibilities included the meticulous tallying of stock certificates and bonds.

A large LED electronic advertisement of US presidential candidate and former mayor Michael Bloomberg | Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images

Launching his own company, Innovative Market Solutions, he laid the foundation for what would eventually evolve into the extensive financial data and media empire recognized as Bloomberg LP. As the CEO of Bloomberg LP, Michael Bloomberg's entrepreneurial journey embodies resilience and innovation. His pivotal decision to provide traders with real-time information on U.S. Treasury bond prices led to a significant breakthrough, attracting major investors such as Merrill Lynch, per Finty.

Over the years, Bloomberg LP has grown exponentially, expanding its reach to more than 100 cities globally. Under his leadership, the company diversified its offerings, branching into various sectors, including Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg.com, Bloomberg Magazine, Bloomberg Markets, and Bloomberg Radio. With an annual revenue surpassing $10 billion as of 2019, Bloomberg's strategic vision and relentless dedication have solidified Bloomberg LP's position as a powerhouse in the financial data and media industry.

From the floor plans to the art on its walls, every detail of the new @JHUBloombergCtr was chosen to foster the creativity, free open exchange of ideas, and interdisciplinary collaboration that we need in our future leaders. Take a look inside to see how: pic.twitter.com/2KoxKGq6iJ — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) October 19, 2023

A significant portion of Bloomberg LP's annual revenue, amounting to $10 billion, is predominantly derived from subscriptions to the Bloomberg Terminal. For an annual fee slightly exceeding $20,000, users gain access to a comprehensive platform, whether in the form of physical devices or computer software, offering a vast array of real-time financial market data. This inclusive service provides information ranging from interest rates on lesser-known bonds to current statistics on oil storage utilization in Cushing, Oklahoma. Intelligencer reported that the extensive utility of this service had resulted in over 300,000 Terminal subscriptions worldwide as of 2019.

Michael Bloomberg's salary as NYC Mayor

During his time as Mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg could have claimed a substantial salary of $2.7 million over three terms but he chose to receive a nominal payment of only $1 per year. Additionally, he personally covered the expenses for his travel and security, incurring a total cost exceeding $6 million throughout his term.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Bloomberg (@mikebloomberg)

Michael Bloomberg has established an impressive real estate empire across various desirable locations. In the heart of New York City, his primary residence, a lavish 5-story townhouse on East 79th Street, symbolizes elegance and luxury, adjacent to the allure of Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This property, expanded over the years to create a sprawling mega-residence, is estimated to be a staggering $50 million today.

His diverse holdings include an expansive estate in North Salem, New York, tailored for his daughter's equestrian pursuits. Further adding to his grand collection are properties in Southampton, London, Bermuda, Vail, and Wellington, Florida, each showcasing his penchant for exquisite living.

Personal life and philanthropic endeavors

Michael Bloomberg's personal life has been relatively private with his philanthropic endeavors taking the forefront. He was previously married to Susan Brown-Meyer and has two daughters. He has been in a relationship with Diana Taylor since 2000. Bloomberg's commitment to philanthropy is evident through his significant donations to various causes, including education, environmental conservation, and gun control. His significant contributions to various initiatives and institutions, including Johns Hopkins University and Cornell University, demonstrate his commitment to creating a positive global impact through the Bloomberg Philanthropies Foundation.

Michael Rubens Bloomberg, Candid shot, Bloomberg is preparing to climb a climbing wall | JHU Sheridan Libraries | Getty Images

