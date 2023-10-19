Name Mark Warner Net Worth $215 Million Sources of Income Political career, Winery, Other investments Gender Male Date of Birth December 15, 1954 Age 68 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Politician, Businessperson, Film Editor

Mark Warner is a prominent American politician and successful businessman, recognized for his tenure as a senator from Virginia since 2008. With a multifaceted career spanning politics, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy, and a $215 million net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth, Warner has left a significant mark in various fields. His business acumen, coupled with his dedication to public service, has led him to become one of the most affluent politicians in the United States.

Senator Mark Warner | Samuel Corum | Getty Images

Mark Warner's primary sources of income stem from his extensive involvement in politics, highlighted by his role as the vice chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus and chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Additionally, he has garnered substantial wealth through successful business ventures, most notably with his venture capital firm Columbia Capital, where he made early investments in companies such as Nextel. Warner co-founded Capital Cellular Corporation, showcasing his prowess in the cellular telecommunications sector. Moreover, his grape farming endeavors at Rappahannock Bend farm for the Ingleside Vineyards winery contribute significantly to his overall income.

Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member Sen. Mark Warner (R-VA) (R) greets Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (L) and former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson | Win McNamee | Getty Images

Warner's career as both the governor of Virginia and a senator has been marked by dedicated service and notable achievements. During his tenure as the governor from 2002 to 2006, he implemented pivotal reforms in the state's tax code, spearheaded significant investments in K-12 education, and led a national movement for high school reform. His popularity soared, leaving office with impressive approval ratings. Upon his election as a senator in 2008, Warner continued to make a profound impact, earning recognition for his contributions to the Senate Intelligence Committee and his unwavering support for vital issues such as healthcare and individual rights.

VIRGINIA IS FOR INNOVATORS!



Yesterday, we brought the High Performance Data Facility home to Jefferson Lab in Newport News, another huge step for Virginia’s thriving scientific community. pic.twitter.com/3ecki9iBmp — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 17, 2023

Aside from his substantial net worth, Mark Warner possesses significant assets, including the Rappahannock Bend farm, which spans 15 acres and serves as the site for his grape cultivation for the Ingleside Vineyards winery. These assets add further stability to his financial profile.

Mark Warner has been married to Lisa Collis since 1989, and the couple is blessed with three daughters. Over the years, he has been recognized and honored with several esteemed degrees from various Virginia colleges, along with honorary doctorates from Wake Forest University and George Washington University, showcasing his dedication to education and public service.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark R. Warner (@senatorwarner)

Warner was involved in a controversy concerning his conversation with Virginia State Senator Phillip Puckett in late 2014, which implicated him in a federal investigation. Allegedly, the conversation revolved around federal job opportunities for Puckett's daughter, leading to accusations that Warner breached the Honest Leadership and Open Government Act. However, Warner maintained that the discussion was merely a brainstorming session and denied any explicit job offer. The matter was further complicated when the Republican Party of Virginia filed a formal complaint in early 2015, adding a layer of legal scrutiny to Warner's political career.

Notable awards and accolades received by Mark Warner include various honorary doctoral degrees from esteemed educational institutions, highlighting his contributions to both the political and business sectors.

