Name Marc Russell Benioff Net Worth $7.9 Billion Sources of Income CEO of Salesforce, Stock Ownership Gender Male Date of Birth September 25, 1964 Age 59 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Businessperson

Marc Benioff is a prominent American businessman, renowned for his role as the chairman, founder, and CEO of Salesforce, one of the world's leading cloud computing companies. With a net worth of $7.9 billion as of October 2023, per Forbes, Benioff's career trajectory and philanthropic efforts have made a substantial impact on the tech industry and beyond.

Also Read: Kirsten Dunst Showed Versatility at a Young Age With Films Like 'Jumanji'; Here's Her Net Worth

Marc Benioff attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center | Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

Marc Benioff primarily generates his wealth through Salesforce, which has evolved into a significant force in the global technology landscape. In addition to his role at Salesforce, he earns income from book sales, public speaking engagements, and various other investments. Marc Benioff began his career as an intern at Apple Computer while studying at the University of Southern California. After graduating, he worked at Oracle Corporation for 13 years, where he gained valuable experience in the tech industry. In 1999, Benioff founded Salesforce, which revolutionized the concept of Software as a Service (SaaS) and became one of the leading cloud computing companies in the world.

Marc Benioff speaks during TIME100 Next Gala at SECOND Floor | JP Yim | Getty Images

Also Read: From Destroying Opponents to Helping People Stay Healthy: Boxer Laila Ali's Journey and Net Worth

Under his leadership, Salesforce has achieved remarkable success, generating annual revenues exceeding $25 billion. His strategic acquisitions, including ExactTarget and Buddy Media, have further solidified Salesforce's position in the tech industry. Marc Benioff is also known for his philanthropic efforts, having donated significant amounts to various charitable causes and pioneering the "1-1-1 model" of philanthropy, which encourages companies to contribute to charitable initiatives. He has received several awards and honors for his contributions to the technology sector and his philanthropic endeavors.

Also Read: Comedian Bill Burr Stands Out For His Politically Incorrect Takes; Here's His Net Worth

Benioff's substantial net worth is predominantly tied to his stake in Salesforce and the various investments he has made over the years. Since 1999, Salesforce has grown to become one of the most profitable cloud computing companies with a market cap of over $160 billion. Salesforce has expanded through strategic acquisitions. Notable purchases include ExactTarget for $2.3 billion in 2013, Buddy Media for $689 million, and Golnstant for $70 million. These acquisitions have further solidified Salesforce's position in the tech industry.

Meet the new Salesforce Einstein1 Copilot! 🚀 Just chat with it, and it'll help with meeting prep, landing pages, product catalogs, code, and more. Tailored for every industry. Fully customizable with clicks. Einstein Trust Layer built-in. Einstein Copilot activates your trusted… pic.twitter.com/t5J2o0zv29 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) September 17, 2023

Marc Benioff boasts a diversified portfolio of assets, including substantial stakes in Salesforce, other investments, and an impressive real estate portfolio comprising properties in San Francisco and Hawaii.

The charismatic Benioff created and sold software from the age of 14; he became the youngest VP in Oracle at 25 and founded one of the world’s largest cloud-based CMR platforms at 35. Since 10 June 2006, Benioff has been married to Lynne Krilich with whom he shares two daughters.

A dedicated philanthropist, Benioff has made substantial donations to various charitable causes, including a pledge of $100 million to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. He is credited with popularizing the "1-1-1 model" of philanthropy, which encourages companies to donate 1% of equity, products, and employee time to charitable causes. His company, Salesforce, runs the Salesforce.com Foundation with an annual budget of about $20 million for philanthropic endeavors.

Twitter 1 Million followers

Marc Benioff has received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to technology and philanthropy. Some of the notable awards include:

- Crunchie Award for Best CEO (2014) - Barron's World's Best CEOs (2018) - Time 100 Most Influential People (2018)

What is Marc Benioff's net worth?

Marc Benioff's net worth is estimated at $7.9 billion as of October 2023.

Is Marc Benioff still at Salesforce?

A pioneer of cloud computing, Marc Benioff is Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of Salesforce.

Did Marc Benioff work at Oracle?

Before Salesforce, he spent 13 years at database software giant Oracle as a protege of Larry Ellison.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'Ally McBeal' to Action Flicks Like 'Charlie's Angels': Lucy Liu's Versatility and Net Worth

Best-Selling Author, Screenwriter, Podcast and TV Host: What’s Behind Comedian Amy Schumer’s Net Worth?