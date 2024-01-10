Name Luna Lauren Velez Net Worth $3 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth November 2, 1964 Age 59 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor

Lauren Velez is an accomplished American actress with a net worth of $3 million. Renowned for her powerful performances in both film and television, Vélez has garnered acclaim for her roles in iconic series like "New York Undercover" and "Dexter." She is also popular for her performances in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Lauren Vélez attends the US Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" | Photo by Jason Mendez | Getty Images

Velez's primary sources of income stem from her successful acting career in film and television. In 1994, the actress made her silver screen debut with "I Like It Like That" alongside Rita Moreno and Jon Seda. The following year, she achieved a significant breakthrough in her career when she landed the role of Nina Moreno, a policewoman, in the television series "New York Undercover."

"New York Undercover" marked Velez's first major television role and garnered her nominations for both the Independent Spirit Award and The Desi Award for Best Lead Actress. The series itself received critical acclaim, earning four Independent Spirit Award nominations and winning an NYFCCA award. She then participated in HBO's jail drama, "Oz," and worked in the feature film "City Hall," where she shared the screen with the legendary Al Pacino.

Lauren Vélez attends the photocall for Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" | Photo by Kayla Oaddams | Getty Images

In 1997, she played a major role in "Buscando un Sueño" (In Search of a Dream), a significant milestone as the first Spanish-language film sanctioned by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). She gained ever more prominence with the widely acclaimed Showtime series "Dexter," securing a supporting role in the crime drama.

Moreover, she is widely known for her contributions to the animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," where she lent her voice to the character of Rio Morales. She later reprised her character in the highly anticipated sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Velez was born on November 2, 1964, in Brooklyn, New York. Raised in a close-knit Puerto Rican family, her father served as a New York City police officer. While attending Beach Channel High School, she actively participated in drama productions and later received a scholarship to the Alvin Ailey Dance School. She later went to The Acting Studio-New York. In 1993, Velez married Mark Gordon. After twenty-two years of marriage, they divorced in 2015. Currently, the actress is in a relationship with James Milos, Jr.

- Independent Spirit Award (1994): Best Female Lead for "I Like It Like That"

- AMLA Award (2001): Outstanding Actress in a Television Series for "Oz"

- HOLA Award (2010): for Excellence from the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors (HOLA)

- Long Island International Film Expo (2006): Best Supporting Actress for "Serial"

What is Lauren Velez's net worth?

As of 2023, Lauren Velez's net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

When was Lauren Velez born?

Lauren Vélez was born on November 2, 1964, in Brooklyn, New York.

Does Lauren Velez have kids?

No. Lauren Velez has no children.

