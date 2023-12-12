Name Durk D. Banks Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Music and Rapping Gender Male Date of Birth October 19, 1992 Age 31 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk D. Banks, is an American rap artist with a net worth of $8 million. He is renowned for his contributions to the rap industry, having risen to prominence with his mixtape series "Signed to the Streets." Over the years, he has won numerous awards and carved a successful career in the music industry.

Lil Durk performs onstage | Photo by Thomas Concordia | Getty Images

Lil Durk's primary source of income is his music career. He has released several successful albums and mixtapes, and his record sales and streaming royalties largely contribute to his net worth. The rapper also earns a substantial income from his live performances at concerts and music festivals. Lil Durk also owns a trucking company called OTF Logistics.

Lil Durk's career

Making his debut in 2011 with his mixtape "I'm A Hitta," he quickly captured the attention of audiences with his raw and authentic storytelling. In 2013, he inked a deal with Def Jam Recordings. The subsequent release of his mixtape "Signed to the Streets" earned him a spot on Rolling Stone's coveted "10 New Artists You Need to Know" list. Lil Durk is also known for founding the record label Only The Family (OTF).

Lil Durk boasts an impressive car collection that reflects his taste for luxury and performance. Among his prized possessions is the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, valued at $62,190, and a vintage and modified Cadillac Escalade, which comes for $76,300. The collection also includes a Chevrolet K5 Blazer valued at $40,000, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk worth $88,895, and a Lamborghini Urus costing $218,000. The rapper also owns a Ferrari F8 Tributo, a Rolls Royce Cullinan, and a Lamborghini Aventador.

Lil Durk grew up in a tough neighborhood in Chicago, and his early life was marked by his involvement in a street gang. He has faced legal issues throughout his career, including multiple gun charges. In 2019, he was arrested alongside his friend King Von on attempted murder charges. Fortunately, some of these charges were later dismissed. Besides that, Lil Durk is a practicing Muslim and has six children from different relationships. In 2021, he got engaged to Instagram model India Royale.

What is Lil Durk's net worth?

Lil Durk's net worth is $8 million.

Does Lil Durk own a trucking company?

Yes, the rapper opened up a trucking company when he moved from Chicago to Atlanta.

How much does Lil Durk charge per show?

He charges around $300K-$499K per show.

