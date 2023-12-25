Name Leni Klum Net Worth $4 Million Source of Income Modeling Gender Female Date of Birth May 4, 2004 Age 19 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Model, Designer

Also Read: Here's How Much Mariah Carey Makes Every Year From Her Holiday Classic ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’

Leni Klum is a nineteen-year-old American model with a net worth of $4 million. Known for her appearances in "Heidi Does Halloween," "Germany's Next Topmodel," and "Leute Heute," Leni is the daughter of renowned supermodel Heidi Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The teenage model has made a name for herself in the fashion industry and has walked the ramp for renowned brands like Dolce & Gabbana. Moreover, she has been featured on covers for Harper’s Bazaar Kazakhstan, Hunger, Flaunt, and Rollacoaster.

Leni Klum attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show | Photo by Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Leni's primary sources of income include modeling, brand campaigns, and her clothing line. She is currently the ambassador for Dior Beauty, GHD, and Intimissimi. She made her professional modeling debut at 16 with a Vogue Germany photoshoot alongside her mother. Subsequently, she walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana at Berlin Fashion Week in 2021. The following year, she collaborated with her mother once again for an Intimissi lingerie campaign.

Also Read: Delroy Lindo Went From Broadway to Winning Accolades on the Silver Screen; Here's His Net Worth

Leni has also been featured in campaigns for renowned brands such as Dior Beauty and Fila. Her debut solo fashion cover was for Glamour Germany, commemorating the 20th anniversary of her mother Heidi's first cover appearance in 2001. The mother-daughter duo also graced individual covers for the April 2022 issue of Harper's Bazaar Germany.

Business ventures

Also Read: Singer Hannah Waddingham Evolved Into a TV Star With 'Game of Thrones'; Here's Her Net Worth

In 2022, Leni collaborated with the brand About You and launched her clothing line at Milan Fashion Week. Her collections prioritize comfort and inclusivity, featuring diverse size ranges to cater to various body types.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum)

Instagram 1.9 Million Followers TikTok 5.9 Million Followers

Heidi and her second husband, Flavio Briatore, the Italian managing director of Renault’s Formula One team, welcomed Leni in 2004. Soon after, the two split, and Heidi began dating the musician Seal. Seal adopted Leni in 2009. Although the musician and Heidi divorced in 2014, Seal and Leni have remained close.

Leni's first modeling offer came from Brandy Melville when she was young, but Heidi declined it. She moved from Los Angeles to New York City to balance her modeling career with her college education. She is studying interior design, a dream she has had since she was 14. She is also in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum)

What is Leni Klum's net worth?

As of 2023, Leni Klum's net worth is estimated at $4 million.

When did Leni Klum start her modeling career?

Leni Klum began her professional modeling career at the age of 16.

Who is Leni Klum's biological father?

The model's biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Association With 'SNL' to Writing Comedy Films: Colin Jost's Career and Net Worth

Nick Bosa Remains a Strong Defensive Player in NFL Despite His Injury; Here's His Net Worth