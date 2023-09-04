Name Lauren London Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting and Modeling Gender Female Date of Birth December 5, 1984 Age 38 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Model

Lauren London is an accomplished American actress and model known for her captivating performances on both the big and small screens. Lauren London has achieved a net worth of $8 million through her successful career in the entertainment industry. Born on December 5, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, Lauren is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over a decade, Lauren has not only earned critical acclaim for her acting talent but has also established herself as a fashion icon and a respected personality in Hollywood.

Lauren rose to fame for her role as Erin "New New" Garnett in the 2006 film "ATL". Since then, she has continued to make a name for herself in both film and television, contributing to her substantial wealth, per CelebrityNetWorth.

Lauren London's primary sources of income stem from her work in acting and modeling. She began her career by appearing in music videos for renowned artists like Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, and Ludacris before transitioning to acting in 2006 with her breakthrough role in "ATL."

While specific salary figures are not publicly available, it's evident that Lauren's income comes from her various acting projects, endorsements, and modeling gigs. Lauren London's career boasts a diverse range of roles, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Notably, she starred in HBO's "Entourage" as Turtle's love interest and gained recognition for her performance in "This Christmas." Her role in "90210" as Christina and appearances in shows like "Single Ladies" and "The Game" solidified her status as a sought-after actress. She has also been a spokesmodel for Sean John's women's collection and has graced the covers of magazines like King and Jewel. According to Heyalma, in 2022 Lauren collaborated with PUMA on a line called L.A.: Love Story.

In her personal life, Lauren London has had notable relationships with prominent figures in the entertainment industry. She has a son with rapper Lil Wayne, with whom she was briefly engaged. However, her most well-known relationship was with rapper Nipsey Hussle, with whom she had a child named Kross Ermias Asghedom. Tragically, Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in 2019, which was a significant personal loss for Lauren.

Lauren London has also been associated with the Kardashian family, serving as a bridesmaid at Khloe Kardashian's wedding and making appearances in various Kardashian-related television shows.

In January 2020, Lauren London made a real estate investment by purchasing a four-bedroom home in Sherman Oaks, California, for $1.7 million. This addition to her assets reflects her intelligent financial decisions.

While specific awards are not mentioned in the provided information, Lauren London's critically acclaimed performance in "ATL" earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Black Movie Awards.

Who is Lauren London's husband?

Lauren is not married and was in a relationship with Nipsey Hussle.

What is Lauren London's first film?

In her debut movie "ATL" Lauren London played the role of hip-hop artist T.I.'s romantic lead.

How old was Lauren London when she dated Lil Wayne?

Lauren reportedly was 15 years old when she dated Lil Wayne and has a son with him.

