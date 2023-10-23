Name Laila Amaria Ali Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Boxing Gender Female DOB December 30th, 1977 Age 45 years old Nationality American Profession Professional boxer, athlete, actor, manicurist

Apart from being the daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, retired boxer Laila Ali has carved her own place in women's boxing, and emerged as a television personality and host to amass a $10 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The four-time undefeated boxing champion, has also established herself as a fitness and wellness expert, who is known for her recipes. Stepping beyond her father's shadow, Ali went on to become the most successful woman in boxing ever, and when women's boxing was included in the Olympics in 2012, she was the first woman to give expert commentary. Following her retirement, Ali transitioned into a prominent television personality, gracing screens alongside influential figures such as Oprah Winfrey. Leveraging her robust social media presence, Laila Ali actively engages with her audience, utilizing her platform to effect positive change within society.

Lalia Ali holding her belt after winning in 55 seconds during the WBC/WIBA Super Middleweight World Title | Lefty Shivambu | Getty Images

Laila Ali's primary sources of income have been her successful boxing career and subsequent appearances on TV, which include cameos on several shows. As a boxer, she earned significant prize money and also generated income from sponsorships. Apart from writing a bestselling cookbook with healthy recipes, Ali has also hosted her own Emmy Award-winning food show called "Home Made Simple With Laila Ali."

Laila Ali during promotional sparring session at Grand Central Station | Bill Tompkins | Getty Images

Ali's career has been nothing short of a knockout performance both inside and outside the ring. With a remarkable undefeated streak in professional boxing, she danced her way to the third spot on "Dancing with the Stars" despite having two left feet. She is also a two-time Hall of Famer thanks to the championships she clinched in the ring.

The @WomensSportsFdn’s Annual Salute to Women in Sports is TONIGHT at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on @YahooSports!



I am excited to be your host for this live event honoring women athletes & leaders, and the girls who they inspire.



Tune in: https://t.co/L0pk530xdJ #SpeakWithSport pic.twitter.com/DMai7NBCxk — Laila Ali (@TheRealLailaAli) October 14, 2020

Apart from boxing and hosting, Ali was also the President of the Women's Sports Federation, and successfully tried her hand at comedy with Kevin Hart in the show "Real Husbands of Hollywood." She did make it beyond TV to the silver screen, with a debut in "Falcon Rising" alongside martial artist Michael Jai White. As for endorsements, Ali has deals with Subway and Kohl among other brands, while she has also launched her own line of haircare equipment called Hot Tools, under the larger brand Helen of Troy.

In 2015 Ali and Johnny paid $1.5 million for a house in the LA suburb of Woodland Hills, and she also appeared in reality TV show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" to showcase her residence.

Instagram 1.1 Million Followers Twitter 132,400 Followers Facebook 4.1 Million Followers



Personal life and controversies

Ali was previously married to boxer Johnny McClain from 2000 to 2005. She later married former NFL player Curtis Conway in 2007. The couple has two daughters together. Laila has managed to balance her personal life with her professional pursuits, setting an example for many aspiring athletes and entertainers. Despite her illustrious career, Laila Ali has faced scrutiny, with critics questioning her avoidance of certain high-profile fights. Some argued that she sidestepped potential challengers, citing various negotiations that fell through due to unrealistic demands. However, Ali has defended herself, claiming that opponents often demanded exorbitant sums and that some sought fleeting fame rather than genuine competition.

Heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali with his daughters Laila (9 months) and Hanna (2 years 5 months) | Frank Tewkesbury | Getty Images

What is Laila Ali's net worth?

Laila Ali's net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

Was Laila Ali successful in her boxing career?

Laila Ali had a highly successful boxing career, retiring undefeated with 24 wins, including 21 knockouts and three decisions.

Did Laila Ali go undefeated?

From 1999 to 2007, Laila Ali was an undefeated boxing champion.

