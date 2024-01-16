Name Kira Kosarin Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Singing, Acting Gender Female Date of Birth October 7, 1997 Age 26 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, Singer

Also Read: What Is American Actor, Musician, and Comedian Rodney Carrington’s Net Worth?

Best known for her role as Phoebe Thunderman on Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans," Kira Kosarin is an American actress and singer. Over the years, she has amassed a net worth of $4 million. Kosarin also makes music, with her latest single being "Mood Ring," which she released after signing with Republic Records.

Kira Kosarin attends the World Premiere Of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man" Across The Spider-Verse" | Photo by Albert L. Ortega | Getty Image

Kosarin's diverse sources of income include acting in TV shows and movies, singing record deals, and music sales. Making her acting debut with Disney Channel's "Shake It Up," the actress rose to fame with her performance in Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans" in 2013. While she did not receive any awards for the latter, the show won the Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite TV Show.

Also Read: What Was Legendary Singer Shane MacGowan’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Kosarin was also seen in Nickelodeon's "One Crazy Cruise" in 2015. She also appeared in the second season of the Hulu horror series "Light as a Feather," portraying Nadia. In March 2023, it was announced that Nickelodeon announced the production of "The Thundermans Return" with their original cast. Reportedly, Kosarin is set to executive produce the film.

Music

Also Read: What Is June Shannon's Net Worth in 2023?

Venturing into music, Kosarin released her debut single, "Spy" in 2018. Her single "Vinyl" was released along with a music video. Her other songs include "Love Me Like You Hate Me," "47 Hours," and "Take This Outside." Her debut album, "Off Brand," dropped in 2019.

She then released her single, "Simple", a collaboration with American DJ Carneyval. Later, her independently released extended play, "Songbird," came out. Moreover, in 2022, she signed a deal with Republic Records and released her debut major-label single, "Mood Ring."

Kira Kosarin attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards | Photo by Amy Sussman | Getty Images

Instagram 7.2 Million Followers Twitter 333K Followers Facebook 965K Followers

Kosarin was born on October 7, 1997, in New Jersey. She studied ballet at Boca Ballet Theatre and attended middle school at Pine Crest School. Her mother was an actress, while her father was a music director, conductor, and record producer. After moving to Los Angeles, she attended Brighton Hall School in Burbank.

She is currently engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Max. She also supports the non-profit organization Camp Del Corazon, which is dedicated to providing experiential opportunities for children facing challenges due to heart disease.

here it is in gold too, which do u like better? pic.twitter.com/wBBN3N1E3d — Kira Kosarin (@kirakosarin) September 27, 2023

What is Kira Kosarin's net worth?

As of 2023, Kira Kosarin has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

How did Kira Kosarin start her career?

Kira began her career in 2011 with appearances in short films before gaining fame with her role as Phoebe Thunderman in Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans."

Is Kira Kosarin in a relationship?

Yes. Kira Kosarin is engaged to her boyfriend, Max.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Businessman Nick Loeb's Net Worth?

Barron Hilton Pledged 97 Percent of His Wealth to Charity; What Was His Net Worth?