Kevin Durant is an American professional NBA player and entrepreneur who has garnered considerable fame and wealth through his illustrious career and profitable business investments, amassing a fortune of $300 million. Renowned for his exceptional performance on the court and his sharp business skills, Durant has solidified his position as one of the most accomplished athletes in the world of sports.

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns smiles during a press conference at Footprint Center on February 16, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona | Getty Images | Photo by Chris Coduto

Durant's primary sources of income include his NBA salary along with endorsement deals and business investments. His strong presence in the tech investment sector has further contributed to his impressive net worth. Back in 2019, Forbes estimated Durant's earnings from the Nike deal to be a hefty $26 million. According to Rich Kleiman, the man behind Durant's business moves, the demand for KD shoes in China outshines that in North America, adding an extra swoosh of global success to the mix.

Durant's upcoming projected earnings for the 2023-24 NBA season are estimated at an impressive $46,407,433. His continuous increase in earnings is quite apparent, with his income over the past four years totaling a massive $164,255,700. There has been a significant growth in his income from $20,158,622 during the 2015-16 season to an impressive $40,918,900 in the 2021-22 season. Durant's annual salary of $42 million from the NBA positions him among the highest-paid players in the league.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dunks the ball during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 24, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts | Getty Images | Photo by Maddie Malhotra

Kevin Durant's business ventures

Alongside his flourishing basketball career, Durant has actively pursued business ventures, engaging in over 40 early-stage technology investments. His media company has successfully secured production deals with major entities such as Fox, ESPN, Apple, and Showtime. Kevin Durant's magnetic persona and stellar performance on the basketball court have garnered him an impressive lineup of endorsements that reflect both his dedication to sports and commitment to community initiatives. His monumental partnership with Nike brought forth a $300 million deal accompanied by a $50 million retirement package. His endorsements with Panini, NBA 2K, Gatorade, Sonic Drive-In, Skullcandy, and Sprint underscore his widespread appeal across various sectors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

Boasting a solid portfolio of nearly 40 ventures valued at millions of dollars, Durant has strategically invested in diverse enterprises such as Yoshi, a pioneering on-demand car care startup, Rubrik, a cloud data management company, and the renowned food delivery service Postmates. His foray into the sports world includes a significant stake in the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, alongside noteworthy engagements in media production, podcast hosting, and restaurant investments.

In 2018, he acquired a lavish $12.05 million beachfront residence in Malibu, and just a year later, he listed it for $13.495 million. Eventually, it was sold to Anthony Zuiker for $12.15 million. Durant's real estate holdings also include a $1.95 million residence in the upscale Club Villa neighborhood of Oklahoma City. In July 2021, he added a luxurious Hidden Hills, California estate worth $15.6 million to his collection.

Kevin Durant's car collection

Kevin Durant's car collection is a stunning showcase of luxury and performance. Among his prized possessions, you'll find a sleek Ferrari California with an estimated price tag of $200,000, a symbol of speed and style. He also indulges in the elegance of Lamborghinis, the ruggedness of Range Rovers, and the power of Ferraris and Porsches. His garage boasts various models of Mercedes-Benz, combining class and sophistication. Durant's collection transcends modern marvels, featuring a classic 1966 Ford GT40, a timeless gem. His Chevrolet Camaro SS adds a touch of customized flair, adorned with matte red paint and striking pinstripes.

1966 Ford GT40 | Getty Images | Photo by National Motor Museum

While Durant tends to keep his personal life private, his relationships have occasionally surfaced in the media, including his previous engagement to former WNBA star Monica Wright. He remains dedicated to his family and has navigated the challenges of his upbringing with resilience and determination. Throughout his career, Kevin Durant has earned numerous accolades, including NBA championships, All-Star Game appearances, and MVP titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @easymoneysniper

What is the net worth of Kevin Durant in 2023?

Kevin Durant's net worth is estimated to be around $300 million.

Is Kevin Durant an NBA champion?

Kevin Durant won two NBA championships in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

What is Durant’s playing position in the NBA?

Durant's positions on the basketball court are either small forward or power forward.

