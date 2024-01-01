Name Kelly Monaco Net Worth $4 Million Sources of income Modeling, acting Gender Female Date of Birth May 23, 1976 Age 47 years Nationality American Profession Actor, model

Kelly Monaco is a celebrated American actress, model, and reality television personality, who gained widespread recognition for her role as Sam McCall in the long-running ABC soap opera "General Hospital" and emerged victorious in the inaugural season of "Dancing with the Stars," and has earned a $4 million net worth. From making a debut with the popular show "Baywatch" in the late 90s, Monaco has come a long way with appearances in other TV shows as well as movies over the years. She started off participating in theatre while she was at school, along with debates and athletics, and evolved into a model and actor.

Monaco's sources of income include her acting, modeling, and reality television gigs. In 1996, Monaco submitted her photo to Playboy, ultimately becoming the Playmate of the Month for April 1997. During her 1990s association with Playboy, she featured in various Playboy Special Edition publications.

Transitioning to television, Monaco's debut role was in the drama Baywatch (1997-1998), where she not only portrayed Susan but also served as Carmen Electra's body double due to Electra's inability to swim. Monaco secured minor roles in late 1990s films like "BASEketball," "Idle Hands," and "Mumford." She played Olivia "Livvie" Locke Morley and Tess Ramsey on the ABC soap opera "Port Charles" from 1999 to 2003.

But a major turning point came with her role in "General Hospital" in 2003, for which Monaco received Daytime Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2006. She also co-hosted the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmys with Tom Bergeron in 2006. Monaco also made a mark in reality TV by winning the first season of Dancing with the Stars in 2005, before appearing in "Maxim" and being ranked 13th on their Hot 100 List in 2006. In 2011, the actress starred in the E! reality series "Dirty Soap."

In 2005, Monaco purchased a home in the LA suburb of Sherman Oaks for $795,000. Tragically, in 2022, her house was destroyed by a fire caused by a lit cigarette tossed onto the empty lot next door.

#Gh fans… I am feeling the ❤️today. It’s been quite a journey over the past 22yrs with @ABCNetwork. I am honored be a part of @GeneralHospital for the past 18yrs! Words can’t describe how lucky I feel. I can’t thank the y’all enough for the outpouring of support! 🥰 🎉🎊🎈 — Kelly Monaco (@kellymonaco1) October 1, 2021

Monaco was born on May 23, 1976, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She attended Pocono Mountain High School and took her first acting classes there. After high school, she worked as a lifeguard at a local resort and attended Northampton Community College. Here, she began dating her high school sweetheart, Mike Gonzalez, but their relationship ended in 2009.

What is Kelly Monaco's net worth?

As of 2023, Kelly Monaco's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

What is Kelly Monaco's primary source of income?

Kelly Monaco's primary sources of income include her acting career, modeling gigs, and reality television appearances.

Has Kelly Monaco been involved in any philanthropic activities?

Yes, in 2009, Monaco participated in the Feed the Children program, traveling to Kenya with other daytime television celebrities to deliver food and supplies to schools and orphanages.