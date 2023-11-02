Name José Mourinho Net Worth $120 Million Salary $27 Million Sources of Income Football coach Gender Male DOB January 26, 1963 Age 60 Years Nationality Portuguese Profession Football player, coach, manager

In the world of professional football, few names resonate as powerfully as José Mourinho. Hailing from Portugal, this seasoned football maestro boasts an illustrious career both on and off the field. With a net worth of $120 million, Mourinho has made his mark as a strategic mastermind and a charismatic leader. Currently holding the reins as the head coach of the esteemed Italian Serie A club Roma, he is known for his magnetic personality and unparalleled tactical expertise.

Josè Mourinho coach of Roma looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Cagliari Calcio and AS Roma at Sardegna Arena on October 08, 2023, in Cagliari, Italy | Getty Images | Photo by Enrico Locci

José Mourinho's wealth primarily comes from his extensive career in football management, including coaching roles, significant club contracts, and brand endorsements. His notable presence in the media through appearances and commentating has also contributed to his financial success. Not only that, he has quite a presence on Instagram as well, with a follower count of 3.8 million.

José Mourinho's career highlights

José Mourinho's career trajectory is like an exhilarating sports novel, peppered with triumphs and trophies that underscore his success. From steering Porto to a spectacular UEFA Cup victory to orchestrating Inter Milan's sensational UEFA Champions League win, his undeniable charisma was on full display during his tenure at Real Madrid. He steered the club to multiple victories, including the prestigious La Liga title. Moreover, his stints at Chelsea and Manchester United, where he clinched several championships, made him one of the most iconic and influential football managers of his time. Most recently, Mourinho's appointment at Tottenham Hotspur and the subsequent achievement of his 300th English football win further added to his enduring legacy in the game.

Jose Mourinho speaks to Rick Karsdorp of AS Roma | Getty Images | Photo by Alessandro Sabattini

Mourinho's salary and endorsements

During his tenure as the coach of Manchester United, Mourinho was earning an estimated $27 million annually. His contract buyouts, amounting to approximately $60 million from various clubs, have significantly contributed to his overall net worth. Mourinho's illustrious career not only comprises his remarkable managerial journey but also a series of lucrative endorsements. These endorsements, totaling approximately $10.07 million annually, include prominent brands like Heineken, Hublot, Jaguar, Adidas, and EA Sports.

José Mourinho has a luxury 6-bedroom mansion nestled in the prestigious Belgravia area of London. Originally acquired for around $7 million, this exquisite property has not only served as a lavish sanctuary for Mourinho but has also evolved into a prime investment, with its current estimated worth soaring to an impressive $26.5 million.

Mourinho's family includes his wife Matilde "Tami" Faria and their two children, Matilde and José Jr. A devout Roman Catholic, Mourinho is known to be actively involved in philanthropic work and is serving as a Global Ambassador for the United Nations' World Food Programme.

- Premier League Manager of the Season (2014–15, 2005–06, 2004–05)

- World Soccer Magazine World Manager of the Year (2010, 2005, 2004)

- FIFA World Coach of the Year (2010)

- Doctor Honoris causa from Lisbon Technical University (2009)

- UEFA Manager of the Year (2003–04, 2002–03)

- Onze d'Or Coach of the Year (2005)

Jose Mourinho, Manager of AS Roma celebrates with the trophy after the full-time whistle during the UEFA Conference League final match | Getty Images | Photo by Alex Pantling

What is José Mourinho's net worth?

José Mourinho's net worth is estimated to be $120 million.

Has Mourinho ever lost a final?

Mourinho has only lost 3 of the 21 finals he has managed.

How many UCL has Jose Mourinho won?

He has won 2 Champions League titles.

