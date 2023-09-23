Name John Slattery Net Worth $10 million Sources of Income Acting, direction Gender Male Date of Birth August 13, 1962 Age 61 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, director, voice actor, screenwriter

John Slattery, an accomplished American actor and director best known for his iconic role as Roger Sterling on the hit television series "Mad Men," has earned a $10 million net worth in a career spanning over three decades. Starting with the TV show "The Dirty Dozen" in 1988, Slattery went on to do Broadway, and made his debut as director with the 2014 film "God's Pocket."

Also Read: Elisabeth Moss Bagged a Million Dollars Per Episode for 'The Handmaid's Tale'; Here's Her Net Worth

John Slattery | Getty Images | Neilson Barnard

Beyond his celebrated portrayal of Roger Sterling in "Mad Men," he has tackled challenging characters such as union organizer Al Kahn on "Homefront," Senator Walter Mondale in HBO's "From the Earth to the Moon," and the political strategist Tommy Flannigan in the HBO series "K Street." His guest appearances on "Will & Grace," "Judging Amy," and "Sex and the City" showcased his versatility, while roles as principal Dennis Martino on "Ed" and college president Peter Benedict on "Jack and Bobby" demonstrated his ability to immerse himself in a wide range of roles.

Also Read: Jann Wenner's "Rolling Stone" Has Chronicled the Music Industry For Decades; Here's His Net Worth

Slattery forayed into films with Julia Roberts in "Mona Lisa Smile," portrayed Howie in "Rabbit Hole," and appeared in notable films like "Sleepers," "Flags of Our Fathers," and "Charlie Wilson's War," proving his ability to excel in various genres.

John Slattery also appeared in the Marvel universe as Howard Stark in the films "Iron Man 2" and "Ant-Man."

Also Read: Floyd Mayweather Threw Punches in the Ring and Punchlines Outside it; Here's His Net Worth

With acting and direction being Slattery's primary sources of income, his notable roles include Roger Sterling in "Mad Men," Al Kahn in "Homefront," Victor Lang in "Desperate Housewives," and many more.

Apart from his acting and directing career, John Slattery has ventured into writing and directing. In 2014, he wrote and directed the movie "God's Pocket," based on the 1983 novel by Pete Dexter. This venture allowed him to expand his creative horizons. The details of his salary aren't yet publicly known.

As for his personal life, Slattery is married to actress Talia Balsam. The couple has a son named Harry. Slattery is also an avid athlete and enjoys activities such as skiing and surfing.

Talia Balsam and John Slattery attend "The Inheritance" Opening Night at the Barrymore Theatre | Getty Images | Steven Ferdman

Throughout his career, John Slattery has received critical acclaim and recognition including his nomination for numerous awards, after which he won two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for his outstanding work in "Mad Men" as part of the ensemble cast.

What is John Slattery's net worth?

John Slattery's net worth is $10 million.

Which are John Slattery's iconic roles?

John Slattery is best known for his role as Roger Sterling in "Mad Men." He has also played roles in shows like "Desperate Housewives" and "Homefront."

Which movies has John Slattery directed?

Maggie Moore(s) and God's Pocket are the two movies directed by John Slattery.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Republican Senator Ted Cruz's Net Worth?

He Has Multiple Grammys In His Kitty; What Is Diplo's Net Worth?