Name John Feldmann Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Music Sales Gender Male Date of Birth June 29, 1967 Age 56 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Record Producer, Songwriter, Musician

John Feldmann is an American musician and record producer with a net worth of $5 million. He gained prominence as the lead singer and guitarist of the punk rock band Goldfinger. As a record producer, Feldmann has made significant contributions to the music industry.

John Feldmann performs "Free Me." during The 17th Annual Genesis Awards - Show | Photo by Steve Grayson | Getty Images

Feldmann's primary sources of income include his role in the band Goldfinger, music sales, live shows & concerts, as well as his role at Red Bull Records and Warner Bros. Records. He has also established himself as a sought-after record producer, working with renowned artists and bands.

John Feldmann of Goldfinger performs during the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer And Music Festival | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder | Getty Images

John Feldmann's career

Feldmann's music career started with his first band, Family Crisis. After moving to Los Angeles in 1988, he formed Electric Love Hogs. However, it was in 1994 that he collaborated with bassist Simon Williams to create the punk rock powerhouse, Goldfinger. Their self-titled debut in 1996 catapulted them into the ska-punk spotlight with unforgettable tracks like "Here in Your Bedroom."

The album "Hang-Ups," released in 1997 featured hits like "This Lonely Place" and "Superman." Other successful albums include "Stomping Ground," "Open Your Eyes," and "Disconnection Notice." After a break, the band released "Hello Destiny..." in 2008, marking their triumphant return. Playing 385 shows in 1996, the band broke the Guinness World Record.

Beyond his role as the lead singer and guitarist for Goldfinger, Feldmann ventured into production in 1998, collaborating with various artists including Blink-182, The Used, All Time Low, 5 Seconds of Summer, Good Charlotte, Panic! at the Disco, Beartooth, Biffy Clyro, Korn, 311, Black Veil Brides, Avril Lavigne, Ashlee Simpson, Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Papa Roach.

In 1997, Feldmann took on the role of an A&R executive at Warner Bros. Records, where he dedicated himself to talent scouting and overseeing artist development. His A&R expertise also extended to a consultancy role with Red Bull Records. In 2016, he became the Vice President of A&R at BMG. Furthermore, he co-founded the record label Big Noise in 2017 and the Back to the Beach Festival at Huntington State Beach in 2018.

Feldmann was raised in Saratoga, California, where he discovered his passion for music. Inspired by influential bands like Social Distortion, his life took a turn in 1988 when he moved to Los Angeles and formed the band Electric Love Hogs. A long-time vegan and vocal activist for animal rights, Feldmann recently revealed that he had decided to change his lifestyle and has begun eating fish.

Kuma is 17 years old. Just got back from the vet and she’s healthy as an ox. 💪 pic.twitter.com/6MmF3T5uZU — John Feldmann (@JohnFeldy) May 1, 2018

- 2017 Alternative Press Music Award: Influencer (Won)

- 2017 Grammy Award: Best Rock Album for "California" by Blink-182 (Nominated)

- 2018 Grammy Award: Best Rock Performance for "Made in America" by The Fever 333 (Nominated)

- 2022 MTV VMA: Best Alternative for "Love It When You Hate Me" by Avril Lavigne (Nominated)

When was John Feldmann born?

John Feldmann was born on June 29, 1967.

What is John Feldmann's net worth?

As of 2023, John Feldmann's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

What are John Feldmann's achievements in the music industry?

John Feldmann has won an Alternative Press Music Award and received Grammy nominations for his contributions to albums by Blink-182 and The Fever 333.

