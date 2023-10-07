Name Joseph Anthony Fatone Jr Net Worth $7 Million Sources of Income Music, acting, hosting, business ventures Gender Male Date of Birth January 28, 1977 Age 46 years old Nationality American Profession Singer, actor, voice actor, TV personality

Popular for his stint as a member of the boy band NSYNC alongside Justin Timberlake, musician and actor Joey Fatone is a versatile entertainer who has managed to earn a $7 million net worth over the years. Apart from his contribution to the success of NSYNC, he is known for appearances in movies and TV shows as well as hosting gigs, and business ventures. Even while he was a member of the hit boy band, Fatone has started doing films such as "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" and reality shows such as "Dancing With the Stars."

Joy Fatone in N'Sync | Getty Images | Mikki Ansin

Music has been the main source of income for Fatone, but he has also taken up acting and hosting gigs in the years following NSYNC's end. His salary has varied throughout his career, but during his divorce proceedings in 2019, he listed his monthly income at $38,000. In September 2016, Fatone ventured beyond showbiz into the restaurant business by opening "Fat One's," a hot dog restaurant in Orlando, Florida.

During Fatone's time at NSYNC, it was one of the most iconic boy bands in music history, amassing over 70 million records in worldwide sales and earning eight Grammy Award nominations. They delivered record-breaking albums and chart-topping singles, including hits like "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me," while Joey transitioned seamlessly into an actor with shows like "Hannah Montana." His captivating presence also helped him bag a place as the host on shows like "The Singing Bee" and "Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off."

Fatone, at one point, owned a sprawling 12,300 square foot mansion named "Grande Oaks" on 4.3+ acres in Orlando. In 2009, he listed the mansion for nearly $6 million and eventually accepted an offer of $3.3 million in August 2011.

Fatone first met his now ex-wife, Kelly Baldwin, in 1993 during high school. They had an on-again, off-again relationship but eventually married in September 2004. They had two children together. Unfortunately, in 2019, they filed for divorce. As part of the divorce proceedings, financial details, including Joey's income, became publicly known.

we are ready and scooby snacked up to watch @scoob pic.twitter.com/WvtuOyoRo0 — Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) May 15, 2020

Throughout his career, Joey Fatone, as a member of NSYNC, received numerous awards and accolades, including Grammy nominations. The group's performances at high-profile events like the World Series, Super Bowl, and Olympic Games solidified their status as pop music icons.

N'Sync attend the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards | Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

