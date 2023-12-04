What Is 'The Ink Master' Season 15 Host Joel Madden's Net Worth?
|Name
|Joel Madden
|Net Worth
|$40 Million
|Sources of income
|Music, Television appearances
|Gender
|Male
|Date of Birth
|March 11, 1979
|Age
|44 Years
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Singer, Guitarist, Songwriter, Musician, Actor, Record producer, Disc jockey
Joel Madden's net worth
Joel Madden, an American singer, record producer, actor, DJ, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, boasts a net worth of $40 million. This substantial wealth includes combined assets with his wife, Nicole Richie. Madden gained prominence as the lead vocalist of the rock band Good Charlotte, contributing to the success of albums like "The Young and the Hopeless," "The Chronicles of Life and Death," "Youth Authority," and "Generation Rx." He is widely recognized as the host of "The Ink Master" Season 15.
What are Joel Madden's sources of income?
Primarily recognized as the frontman of Good Charlotte, Madden's musical career contributes significantly to his wealth. He also collaborated with his twin brother, Benji, in the pop-rock duo The Madden Brothers.
Besides music, Madden entered the entertainment industry with appearances in films like "Not Another Teen Movie," "Fat Albert," and "Material Girls." On TV, he worked in "The Naked Brothers Band" and "Empire." His role as a vocal coach on "The Voice Australia" and "The Voice Kids" further contributed to his financial success.
Business Ventures
Madden, along with his brothers Benji and Josh, established a clothing line named MADE Clothing, later rebranded as DCMA Collective. However, the brand eventually shut down.
Joel Madden's assets
In 2015, Madden and Nicole invested $6.7 million in a Los Angeles property. This Westside home, boasting 5,515 square feet, a two-car garage, and a swimming pool, was previously owned by actor Jack Nicholson. In 2021, they sold the residence to Adele for $10 million. In 2021, the couple purchased another mansion worth $10.2 million.
2 years of @GoodCharlotte X @claymates 🎃❤️🤘 and the best is yet to come… 😜— ARTISTFRIENDLY (@JoelMadden) October 31, 2023
Joel Madden's personal life
In 2005, Madden dated Hillary Duff, garnering attention due to their age difference. Despite legal concerns, the relationship ended in 2006. The same year, he began dating Nicole Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie. The couple married in 2010 and have two children together.
Madden serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and in 2010, he and his brother made a meaningful contribution to the charity single "We Are the World 25 for Haiti." In 2007, he co-founded The Richie Madden Children's Foundation with his wife, Nicole Richie.
Joel Madden's awards
- MTV Australia Award for Best International Act (2003)
- Teen Choice Award for Choice Rock Group (2003)
- Kerrang! Award for Best International Newcomer (2003)
- PRS Foundation for Music Award for International Achievement (2003)
- APRA Music Award for Song of the Year (2003)
- Band of the Year at the Virgin Media Music Awards (2011)
FAQs
What is Joel Madden's net worth?
As of 2023, Joel Madden has an estimated net worth of $40 million.
Are Joel Madden and Nicole Richie still married?
Yes, the musician is still married to Nicole Richie.
Who is Joel Madden's brother?
Joel Madden has a twin brother, Benji.
