Name Joel Madden Net Worth $40 Million Sources of income Music, Television appearances Gender Male Date of Birth March 11, 1979 Age 44 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Guitarist, Songwriter, Musician, Actor, Record producer, Disc jockey

Also Read: Judi Dench is Recognizable as 'M' From Bond Films and Other Iconic Roles; Here's Her Net Worth

Joel Madden, an American singer, record producer, actor, DJ, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, boasts a net worth of $40 million. This substantial wealth includes combined assets with his wife, Nicole Richie. Madden gained prominence as the lead vocalist of the rock band Good Charlotte, contributing to the success of albums like "The Young and the Hopeless," "The Chronicles of Life and Death," "Youth Authority," and "Generation Rx." He is widely recognized as the host of "The Ink Master" Season 15.

Joel Madden, Paul, Benji Madden, and Billy of Good Charlotte | Photo by Derek Storm | Getty Images

Primarily recognized as the frontman of Good Charlotte, Madden's musical career contributes significantly to his wealth. He also collaborated with his twin brother, Benji, in the pop-rock duo The Madden Brothers.

Also Read: Claire Foy’s Portrayal of Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’ Catapulted Her to Global Fame; What’s Her Net Worth?

Besides music, Madden entered the entertainment industry with appearances in films like "Not Another Teen Movie," "Fat Albert," and "Material Girls." On TV, he worked in "The Naked Brothers Band" and "Empire." His role as a vocal coach on "The Voice Australia" and "The Voice Kids" further contributed to his financial success.

Benji Madden and Joel Madden attend Island Records Pre-Grammy Party | Photo by Rachel Murray | Getty Images

Also Read: From Struggle in the Streets to Success and Jail Time: Rapper YG's Journey and Net Worth

Business Ventures

Madden, along with his brothers Benji and Josh, established a clothing line named MADE Clothing, later rebranded as DCMA Collective. However, the brand eventually shut down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE POWER HOUR (@powerhourshow)

In 2015, Madden and Nicole invested $6.7 million in a Los Angeles property. This Westside home, boasting 5,515 square feet, a two-car garage, and a swimming pool, was previously owned by actor Jack Nicholson. In 2021, they sold the residence to Adele for $10 million. In 2021, the couple purchased another mansion worth $10.2 million.

Instagram 647K Followers Twitter 735.9K Followers

2 years of @GoodCharlotte X @claymates 🎃❤️🤘 and the best is yet to come… 😜 — ARTISTFRIENDLY (@JoelMadden) October 31, 2023

In 2005, Madden dated Hillary Duff, garnering attention due to their age difference. Despite legal concerns, the relationship ended in 2006. The same year, he began dating Nicole Richie, daughter of singer Lionel Richie. The couple married in 2010 and have two children together.

Madden serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and in 2010, he and his brother made a meaningful contribution to the charity single "We Are the World 25 for Haiti." In 2007, he co-founded The Richie Madden Children's Foundation with his wife, Nicole Richie.

Nicole Richie (L) and Joel Madden (R) attend a game between the Golden State Warriors | Photo by Noel Vasquez | Getty Images

- MTV Australia Award for Best International Act (2003)

- Teen Choice Award for Choice Rock Group (2003)

- Kerrang! Award for Best International Newcomer (2003)

- PRS Foundation for Music Award for International Achievement (2003)

- APRA Music Award for Song of the Year (2003)

- Band of the Year at the Virgin Media Music Awards (2011)

What is Joel Madden's net worth?

As of 2023, Joel Madden has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Are Joel Madden and Nicole Richie still married?

Yes, the musician is still married to Nicole Richie.

Who is Joel Madden's brother?

Joel Madden has a twin brother, Benji.

More from MARKETREALIST

Nigerian Musician Burna Boy's Afrobeats Have Become a Viral Sensation; Here's His Net Worth

From Success in Hip-Hop to Public Feuds and Spiritual Journey: Moneybagg Yo's Growth and Net Worth