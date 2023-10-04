Name Joe Montana Net Worth $150 Million Salary $25.5 Million Sources of Income NFL Career, endorsements, and business ventures Gender Male Date of Birth June 11, 1956 Age 67 years old Nationality American Profession Football player, coach

Known to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and nick-named "The Comeback Kid," legendary NFL player and coach Joe Montana has amassed a net worth of $150 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from his skills as an individual player on the field, he was also known for poise under pressure and exceptional decision-making, which earned him the epithet of "Joe Cool."

What are Joe Montana's sources of income?

Montana's income primarily stems from NFL career earnings, but his post-retirement business ventures and endorsement deals have also added a significant amount to his wealth. While his NFL salary was substantial, his post-retirement endeavors have been even more lucrative.

Joe Montana #19, Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs | Getty Images | Mike Powell

During his illustrious NFL career, Joe Montana earned a total of $25.5 million in salary. His highest single-season earnings were $4 million, achieved in 1993 and 1994 with the Kansas City Chiefs. This was a significant jump compared to Montana's initial NFL contract, which was a modest 3-year deal worth $255,000, with an average annual salary of $85,000.

In 1984, he signed a more substantial 6-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, totaling $6.3 million and averaging just over $1 million annually. In 1990, he inked a 4-year, $13 million extension with the 49ers, elevating his average annual salary to $3.25 million and featuring a $500,000 signing bonus. Montana's final NFL contract was a 3-year, $10 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Post-retirement, Montana forayed into the world of venture capitalism and co-founded Liquid2 Ventures, through which he made strategic investments in companies like Pinterest, Airbnb, Robinhood, and GitLab. Montana and his partners invested $100,000 into GitLab in 2015 when the company was valued at $12 million. When GitLab went public in 2021, its market cap skyrocketed to $15 billion, making Liquid2's $100,000 investment worth $63 million.

As for property, Montana owned a 500-acre estate in Calistoga, California, which was initially listed for $49 million. Over the years, he reduced the asking price, eventually relisting it for $24.5 million in June 2021. Montana also purchased an 87-acre Calistoga ranch for $1.8 million in 1998, which he listed for $3.1 million in 2019. In 2015, he acquired a San Francisco condo for $2.275 million, and in August 2021, he and his wife acquired an oceanfront house in Malibu, California, for a little over $7 million.

Joe Montana has been married multiple times and has four children. His high school sweetheart, Kim Moses, was his first wife, and he was later married to Cass Castillo. He married actress Jennifer Wallace in 1985, and together, they have four children: Alexandra, Elizabeth, Nathaniel, and Nicholas, with the latter two pursuing football in high school and college.

Joe and Jennifer Montana| Getty Images | Roy Rochlin

Throughout his NFL career, Joe Montana achieved numerous accolades and records, including multiple Super Bowl MVP awards, an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000, a spot as the #4 NFL Player of All Time by NFL.com, NFL Most Valuable Player Awards in 1989 and 1990, and a place in the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team, NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, and NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

What is Joe Montana's current net worth?

Joe Montana's net worth is estimated to be $150 million.

Is Joe Montana the best QB of all time?

When Joe Montana retired, he was widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Who replaced Joe Montana when he retired?

Montana was replaced by Steve Young after retirement.

