From a CIA agent joining forces with Daniel Craig's James Bond to Commissioner Gordon in the latest edition of "The Batman," American actor and producer Jeffrey Wright has appeared in pivotal roles to earn his $8 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The acclaimed actor who has also been part of the sci-fi dystopian series "Westworld," started off with minor roles in movies such as "Presumed Innocent," while delivering Tony Award-winning performances on Broadway. His big on-screen break came with "Basquiat" in the mid 90s, after which he also shared screen with Samuel L. Jackson in "Shaft." Before "Westworld," Wright had already made his mark on television with the 2010 crime drama "Boardwalk Empire." In 2021, Jeffrey Wright lent his voice to the character of the Watcher in the Disney+ animated series "What If...?" set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He also appeared as food writer Roebuck Wright in Wes Anderson's film "The French Dispatch," and reunited with the filmmaker for the 2023 film "Asteroid City."

Jeffrey Wright attends "The Batman" special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo | Jeff Spicer | Getty Images

Acting remains Jeffrey Wright's primary source of income, in addition to his foray into production. Off the screen, his portrayal of Belize in "Angels in America" on stage garnered critical acclaim, earning him a Tony Award. Wright has also supplemented his income by appearing in commercials for tech brand Dell.

Wright's salary can vary significantly depending on the projects he takes on. For his role in the hit TV series "Westworld," he earned a considerable salary of $250,000 per episode.

While Jeffrey Wright is primarily known for his acting career, he has delved into business ventures as well. He co-founded Taia, LLC, and the Taia Peace Foundation, showcasing his commitment to social and philanthropic initiatives. Additionally, he serves as the Vice Chairman of Taia Lion Resources, Inc., a gold-exploration company.

Wright was married to actress Carmen Ejogo, and they have two children together. However, the couple later divorced in 2014. In addition to his family life, he is actively involved in philanthropic efforts, evident through his co-founding of Taia, LLC and the Taia Peace Foundation. His son Elijah Wright had made a small appearance in the 2010 movie "Just Wright."

Elijah Wright and Jeffrey Wright attend the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" | Taylor Hill | Getty Images

Throughout his career, Jeffrey Wright has received numerous awards and nominations, underscoring his talent and impact on the entertainment industry. These accolades include, a Tony Award for his role in "Angels in America," multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on "Westworld," and several Black Reel Award wins and nominations.

What is Jeffrey Wright's net worth?

Jeffrey Wright's net worth is estimated to be $8 million.

Which is his most notable role?

Jeffrey Wright is renowned for his role in "Angels in America."

Did Jeffrey Wright play Martin Luther King?

Yes, he starred in Clark Johnson's HBO television film Boycott (2001) as Martin Luther King Jr., for which he received an AFI Award.

