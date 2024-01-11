Name Jack Wagner Net Worth $9.8 Million Sources of Income Acting, Singing Gender Male Date of Birth October 3, 1959 Age 64 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Actor, Musician

Jack Wagner is an American actor and singer known for his remarkable contributions to soap operas, particularly "General Hospital," "The Bold and the Beautiful," and "Melrose Place." Besides acting, he has recorded six albums. His 1985 single "All I Need" reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit #1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $9.8 million.

Actor Jack Wagner visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" | Photo by Paul Archuleta | Getty Images

Wagner's diverse sources of income include acting, singing, golfing, charity work, and brand endorsements. His long-standing presence in the soap opera scene, coupled with his successful music career and achievements in golf, has contributed significantly to his overall wealth.

Actor and Singer Jack Wagner plays at the ClubCorp Classic | Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan | Getty Images

Jack Wagner's career highlights

Wagner's career began in 1982 with his role as Clint Masterson in the cable soap opera "A New Day In Eden." He gained widespread fame as Frisco Jones on "General Hospital," portraying the character in various stints from 1983 to 2013. He was also seen playing Warren Lockridge in "Santa Barbara" and Dr. Peter Burns in Aaron Spelling's "Melrose Place."

Wagner also played Nick Marone in "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2003 to 2012. He ventured into primetime TV with roles in "Monk," "Hot in Cleveland," and "Castle." He also participated in "Dancing with the Stars" in 2012 alongside Anna Trebunskaya. In recent years, he appeared in "When Calls the Heart" and in Hallmark's "Wedding March" movie franchise.

Jack Wagner's music career

In 1985, Wagner achieved significant acclaim when his ballad "All I Need" topped the Billboard charts. The single reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequent albums include "Lighting Up the Night" and "Don't Give Up Your Day Job." He released "Alone in A Crowd" in 1993, "Dancing in the Moonlight" in 2005, and "On the Porch" in 2014.

His popular singles include "Premonition," "Lady of My Heart," "Too Young," and "Love Can Take Us All the Way." In 2012, his single "Will the Rain Fall Down" was released on iTunes. He launched his full-length album "On the Porch," featuring the fan-favorite track "The Right Key" in 2014.

Wagner was married to his "General Hospital" co-star, Kristina Kay Crump, who played his love interest on the show. The couple had two sons, Peter and Harrison, before divorcing in 2006. Tragically, Harrison passed away in 2022 after battling addiction. Furthermore, he discovered he had a daughter from an affair in 1988, and they met for the first time after she hired a private investigator to find her birth parents.

In 2007, the actor dated Heather Locklear, his co-star from "Melrose Place." The two even became engaged but eventually called it off. He was also in a relationship with "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Ashley Jones for a year before their breakup in 2015.

What is Jack Wagner's net worth?

As of 2024, Jack Wagner's net worth is around $10 million.

How did Jack Wagner start his career in the entertainment industry?

Jack Wagner's acting career began in 1982 with a role in the short-lived soap opera "A New Day In Eden."

Was Jack Wagner married to Heather Locklear?

The two became engaged in August 2011 but called off their engagement a few months later.

