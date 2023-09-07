Name Idrissa Akuna Elba Net Worth $40 Million Salary $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, DJing, music production, voice Acting Gender Male Date of Birth September 6, 1972 Age 51 years old Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, producer, Singer, Rapper, DJ

British entertainer Idris Elba, born on September 6, 1972, in Hackney, London, has earned a net worth of $40 million, owing to his versatile career in acting, music, and DJing, as per CelebrityNetWorth. He dropped out of school to join the National Youth Musical Theatre and paid his bills by taking up other jobs fitting tyres and making sales calls. At just 19, Elba started DJing in clubs under the alias DJ Big Driis, before taking up acting full-time.

Idris Elba's acting has remained the pivotal source of his earnings despite his multiple talents, with a career that took off in the 1990s and includes standout roles such as Russell "Stringer" Bell in "The Wire." He also had a six-episode arc on "The Office" in 2009 and played Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Starting with modest paychecks for early roles in projects like "Thor" and "The Wire," Elba now commands substantial sums, nearing $10 million for films like "Sonic 2" and "The Suicide Squad." His celebrity endorsements, as seen in the Booking.com Super Bowl commercial, also reflect his A-list status. Passion projects like "The Harder They Fall" also brought in several million dollars.

As of 2019, the collective box office earnings from his films worldwide approached a staggering figure of nearly $10 billion, with a substantial $3.9 billion of that impressive sum stemming exclusively from the United States, as per Parade. Furthermore, his distinctive voice has found a lucrative outlet in voice acting, with roles in animated hits like "Zootopia," "The Jungle Book," and "Finding Dory," adding to the diverse income streams for this multi-talented entertainer.

Beyond acting, Elba regularly DJs at high-profile events and celebrity parties, to supplement his annual income. His foray into music production and collaborations with various artists, along with the establishment of his music label, 7Wallace, has further expanded his financial horizons.

Idris Elba was married to Hanne "Kim" Nørgaard from 1999 to 2003, with whom he shares a child. He has another child from a relationship with Naiyana Garth. In 2019, he married Sabrina Dhowre, a Somali-Canadian.

Idris Elba has received several accolades throughout his career, including a Golden Globe for his role in the TV series "Luther."

What is Idris Elba most famous for?

His appearances in top TV shows such as Luther and The Wire, as well as films including Thor and Avengers.

Is Idris Elba primarily an actor or a musician?

Idris Elba is primarily known as an actor, but he is also involved in music as a DJ, producer, and rapper.

Did Idris Elba and K Michelle date?

Yes, They had been in a relationship for 8 months.

