Name Huda Kattan Net Worth $560 Million Sources of Income Cosmetics, social media Gender Female DOB October 2, 1983 Age 40 years old Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, makeup artist, influencer

After she shot to fame when her fake eyelashes adorned Kim Kardashian's face at a public event, beauty influencer turned entrepreneur Huda Kattan, has amassed a remarkable net worth of $560 million through her cosmetics empire, Huda Beauty. The Iraqi-American social media sensation quit her finance job in 2010 to pursue her passion as a makeup artist, and started a blog that quickly garnered a significant following. Three years later, she decided to capitalize on her influence by establishing Huda Beauty with her two sisters, one of whom loaned her $6,000 to create her most popular product, fake eyelashes. Since then, she has garnered global recognition for her cosmetics line, demonstrating an unparalleled entrepreneurial spirit and a strong influence in the digital space.

Kattan's primary source of income is her cosmetics line, Huda Beauty. Founded in 2013, the brand has become a global sensation, offering a range of beauty products, from false eyelashes and lipsticks to foundations and skincare items.

Kattan's illustrious career journey is marked by the transformative growth of her brainchild, which burgeoned from a humble cosmetics blog to a global beauty empire. Having initially launched with a line of false eyelashes in collaboration with her sisters Mona and Alya, the brand rapidly gained prominence, propelled in part by celebrity endorsements. Expanding its repertoire to encompass an array of makeup essentials like liquid lipsticks, lip liners, foundations, concealers, and eye shadow palettes, Huda Beauty further extended its reach to encompass skincare products under the "Wishful" line and fragrances through the Kayali line. Alongside her business success, Kattan's digital influence flourished, as reflected by her substantial Instagram following, her recognition as a leading beauty influencer by Forbes, and her involvement in the captivating reality series "Huda Boss."

Huda Kattan's earnings

In addition to her business venture, Kattan's potential income from Instagram alone could amount to an astounding $22.14 million.

Kattan has a substantial social media presence. Her Instagram account boasts over 50 million followers, making her one of the top influencers in the beauty industry.

Instagram 53.8 Million Followers Twitter 224,400 Followers Facebook 7.9 Million Followers

Born on October 2, 1983, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Huda Kattan is of American nationality. She is one of four children born to Iraqi parents and has siblings named Alya, Mona, and Khalid. In 2009, she married Christopher Goncalo, whom she met during her time at the University of Michigan–Dearborn. Together, they have a daughter named Nour. The family resides in Dubai, where Kattan built her beauty empire. Her significant influence in the digital realm was acknowledged by Time magazine in 2017, when she was honored as one of The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.

In the wake of Israel's war on Gaza, Huda Kattan, found herself embroiled in controversy after expressing her views on the conflict. Her vocal stance, refusing to accept funds she deemed tainted, referring to it as "blood money," garnered both support and criticism, with some lauding her for speaking out while others were disheartened by her statements. Her comments also led to a significant backlash, triggering calls for a boycott of Huda Beauty and a petition demanding the removal of her products from Sephora stores. Even loyal customers, particularly makeup artists, expressed concerns and pledged to cease using her products, emphasizing the deep-seated impact of personal values on consumer behavior. Despite the furor, Kattan stood firm in her convictions, reiterating her position and sparking widespread discussions about the implications of public figures and influencers taking political stands.

“So remember this as soon as no Israeli buys from you again anywhere in the world. And it's a shame because we buy a lot. Gaza doesn't have money to invest in it in my opinion because they prefer to invest in weapons.”



Huda: “I don’t want blood money”



HUDA BEAUTY everyone 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/7eicpHPrBX — Januar Haikal (@Januarhaikal) October 16, 2023

Huda Kattan's philanthropic contributions through Huda Beauty have left a substantial impact, including a notable $500,000 donation to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund in 2020, demonstrating her commitment to social justice causes. Her compassion extended to humanitarian efforts, with a generous $100,000 donation in 2021 to the COVID-19 relief fundraiser, Help India Breathe, showcasing her dedication to supporting communities in need during challenging times.

What is Huda Kattan's net worth?

Huda Kattan's net worth is $560 million, primarily earned through her cosmetics brand, Huda Beauty.

What is Huda Beauty known for?

Huda Beauty is renowned for its makeup products, including false eyelashes, lipsticks, foundations, and more.

Does Huda Kattan have any siblings?

Yes, Huda Kattan has siblings named Alya, Mona, and Khalid.

Is Huda Beauty vegan-friendly?

No, it isn't vegan-friendly.

