Name Hillary Scott Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Music Sales, Investments, Business Ventures Gender Female Date of Birth April 1, 1986 Age 37 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, Musician

Hillary Scott, born on April 1, 1986, in Nashville, Tennessee, is a renowned American country music singer and songwriter. She is best known as the co-lead singer of the country group Lady Antebellum, now known as Lady A. With a net worth of $25 million as of December 2023 (per Celebrity Net Worth), Scott has carved a successful career in the music industry, earning accolades for her contributions.

Recording artists Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum | Gary Gershoff | Getty Images

Hillary Scott's primary sources of income come from her music career. As the co-lead singer of Lady A, she has been part of numerous chart-topping albums and singles. Additionally, her solo projects, collaborations, and songwriting contribute significantly to her earnings. Scott has diversified her income streams through various music projects, ensuring a stable financial foundation.

Singer Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum celebrates her birthday backstage during the ACM Party For A Cause: The Joint | Rick Diamond | Getty Images

Career and beginnings

Hillary Scott's journey in the music world started while she was studying at MTSU. She teamed up with singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw, hoping to catch a break, but success didn't come easily, and record deals remained elusive. Despite facing two setbacks on "American Idol" auditions, her luck changed when she crossed paths with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood. Together, they formed the country music band Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum) in 2006. After signing a deal with Capitol Nashville, their debut single "Love Don't Live Here" marked the beginning of their success. The self-titled debut album, released in 2008, topped the country charts, featuring hits like "Lookin' for a Good Time" and "I Run to You." Their breakthrough came with the 2009 single "Need You Now," dominating the charts and earning them five Grammy Awards. This marked the start of a remarkable career for Hillary Scott and Lady A in the music industry.

Y’all knew there was more @ladya music coming this year! The full album that’s essentially a love letter to our fans is entitled ‘What A Song Can Do’ and is available for pre-order now before being released in its entirety on October 22 💞🎶 https://t.co/gUwlfG3eZX pic.twitter.com/bSCrNIucgn — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) August 20, 2021

Earnings and ventures

Hillary Scott's earnings are substantial, considering the success of Lady A and her solo ventures. The group's albums, including the Grammy-winning "Need You Now," have achieved multi-platinum status, reflecting both critical acclaim and commercial success. Besides being a talented singer, Hillary Scott is also a smart businesswoman. She founded her own music publishing company, "Hillary Dawn Songs."

Besides music, Hillary Scott has entered the fashion world with her brand, LaBellum, which she launched in partnership with HSN. Hillary, along with her husband Chris Tyrrell, has made smart investments in real estate, owning several houses, including a farmhouse-style home in Nashville that cost $2.7 million. The collaborative album "Love Remains," released in 2016, features gospel, country, and bluegrass elements. The album was successful, debuting at number seven on the Billboard 200.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla)

In early 2012, Hillary Scott tied the knot with drummer Chris Tyrrell, whom she had met in college. Tyrrell became a full-time member of Lady A in the preceding year. The couple is blessed with three daughters, the first one named Eisele, and then twins, Betsy and Emory. They reside in a spacious home in Brentwood, Tennessee, spanning 7,600 square feet with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla)

Grammy Awards

- 2010: Record of the Year - "Need You Now"

- 2010: Song of the Year - "Need You Now"

- 2010: Best Country Album - "Need You Now"

- 2010: Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal - "Need You Now"

- 2011: Best Country Album - "Own the Night"

Country Music Association (CMA) Awards

- 2008: New Artist of the Year

- 2009: Single of the Year - "I Run to You"

- 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012: Vocal Group of the Year

Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards

- 2008: Top New Duo or Vocal Group

- 2009: Song of the Year - "I Run to You"

- 2009, 2010, 2011: Top Vocal Group of the Year

- 2015: Milestone Award

Hillary Scott's Solo Awards

Grammy Award (2017)

- Best Contemporary Christian Music Album - "Love Remains"

- Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song - "Thy Will"

What is Hillary Scott's net worth as of 2023?

As of December 2023, Hillary Scott's net worth is estimated to be $25 million.

How successful is Lady A in the music industry?

Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, has achieved immense success in the music industry with chart-topping albums, multiple Grammy Awards, and numerous hit singles.

Is Lady A still married to her drummer?

Yes, she is still married to drummer Chris Tyrrell.

