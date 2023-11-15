Name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Music royalties and concerts Gender Male Date of Birth June 14, 1993 Age 30 years Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter

Gunna, an American rapper and songwriter, has a net worth of $4 million. He achieved fame with his "Drip Season" mixtapes and went on to release successful studio albums, with his most recent, "DS4Ever," reaching number one on the Billboard 200.

Gunna performs onstage during Gunna - The Gift Live at Barclays Center | Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

Gunna's primary source of income is his music career. He earns from record sales, streaming royalties, and concerts. Collaborations with artists like Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and Young Thug have also contributed significantly to his net worth.

Gunna's career highlights

The rapper's career took off in 2013 when he released his mixtape "Hard Body" under the pseudonym Yung Serg. He later adopted the stage name Gunna and in 2016, gained recognition by appearing on Young Thug's "Floyd Mayweather." Throughout his career, he has been known for his "Drip Season" mixtapes, starting in 2016 and followed by "Drip Season 2," his debut EP "Drip or Drown," and "Drip Season 3." These projects showcased collaborations with artists like Offset, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, and more.

The rapper's studio albums have been major milestones in his career, with "Drip or Drown 2" in 2019 and "Wunna" in 2020, the latter hitting number one on the Billboard 200. In 2022, he released "DS4Ever," securing his second consecutive number-one album. Gunna's career has been marked by collaborations with fellow artists, including the successful mixtape "Drip Harder" with Lil Baby, featuring hits like "Drip Too Hard." He has also contributed to songs by Travis Scott, Nav, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, and more.

Gunna's earnings and ventures

Gunna rose to fame after signing with Young Thug's YSL imprint, releasing chart-topping mixtapes. He's also a talented songwriter and often gets paid for writing songs for other artists. The royalties from these songs add to his growing income. The rapper doesn't hold back when it comes to splurging on flashy jewelry and clothing. He even has his merchandise line, which earns him around $30,000 per month. Gunna's online presence contributes significantly to his annual income, estimated at least $500,000 from his YouTube channel alone.

Gunna was born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens on June 14, 1993, in College Park, Georgia. He started making music at the age of 15. He also attended various schools in Atlanta for his education. In 2022, Gunna faced legal troubles when he was arrested as part of a sweeping indictment involving drug possession with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property. He was later sentenced to five years in prison for racketeering, but with a portion commuted to time served and probation conditions, he was released. This legal issue raised questions about his involvement with fellow rapper Young Thug and allegations of betrayal.

In a heartwarming initiative in February 2022, the rapper collaborated with Goodr, a sustainable food waste management and hunger relief company, to establish a complimentary grocery store. The store, situated at Ronald E. McNair Middle School, holds special significance for Gunna, as it was the very institution he attended during his teenage years. While he hasn't won any specific awards, Gunna's chart-topping albums and successful collaborations have likely earned him recognition and awards within the music industry.

Chloe Bailey and Gunna attend DS4EVER at Irving Plaza | Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

What is Gunna's net worth?

Gunna's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

What are Gunna's primary sources of income?

Gunna's main sources of income include music sales, concert performances, and collaborations.

What was Gunna's legal issue in 2022?

Gunna was arrested and sentenced to prison for racketeering, facing allegations related to drug possession and stolen property.

