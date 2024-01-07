Name George Lazenby Net Worth $20 million Sources of Income Acting, modeling Gender Male Date of Birth September 5, 1939 Age 84 years Nationality Australian Profession Actor, model

George Lazenby, the Australian actor and model with perhaps the shortest stint as James Bond, with just one film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" that was released in 1969, boasts of a net worth of $20 million. His legacy is embedded in popular culture, with references ranging from Mick LaSalle's comparison of George Clooney to Paul McGann humorously dubbing himself "the George Lazenby of Doctor Who." Matthew Bauer's documentary titled "The Other Fellow" also draws inspiration from Lazenby's iconic line, thanks to his brief but significant contribution to cinema.

George Lazenby attends "Miles To Go" Los Angeles premiere | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth | Getty Images

Lazenby's primary sources of income originate from his contributions to showbiz as an actor and model. While his role as James Bond catapulted him into stardom, he later diversified his revenue streams by engaging in modeling and taking up voice acting opportunities.

The George Lazenby wax figure at Madame Tussauds | Photo by Brian Dowling | Getty Images

While working as a salesman in London, Lazenby's striking looks caught the attention of a talent scout who helped him start modeling. He achieved remarkable success, earning $31,000 annually and gaining recognition for an iconic Fry's chocolate bars advertisement, after which he was given the title of Top Model of the Year in 1966.

His career took a decisive turn when he encountered James Bond producer Albert R. Broccoli in 1968. Having seen Lazenby in a Big Fry commercial, Broccoli envisioned him as a good fit for James Bond. Subsequently, Lazenby took on the role of James Bond in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," which was released in 1969.

Despite the film's mixed reviews at the time, his performance garnered international appreciation. His decision to depart from the role after OHMSS also led to controversy, with co-star Diana Rigg expressing disappointment in what she deemed a "foolish move."

Post-Bond era

After leaving the Bond franchise, Lazenby faced significant challenges in his career. His attempt with "Universal Soldier" in 1971, a film he helped write, was an unconventional comedy that failed to succeed. He was then seen in the 1972 Italian Giallo film "Who Saw Her Die?" in a role for which he shed 35 pounds.

He continued to pursue acting, participating in the BBC's "Play For Today" series in 1973. He explored directing and writing, adapting a short story into the 2005 film "Everything Is Illuminated," starring Elijah Wood.

He also ventured into theater, winning a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway revival of "Glengarry Glen Ross" in 2005. He lent his voice to documentaries, commercials, and HBO series, and was seen in films such as "Spotlight." He also voiced characters in animated films like "Isle of Dogs" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

In recent years, Lazenby has participated in projects like "The French Dispatch" and is working on the film adaptation of "Across the River and Into the Trees." He co-wrote the television series "Ray Donovan" in 2020 and starred in its film adaptation. He also contributed to an audiobook version of James Leasor's spy novel "Passport to Oblivion."

Born on September 5, 1939, in New South Wales, Australia, Lazenby initially served in the Australian Army before becoming a used car salesman and mechanic in London. In 1973, he married Chrissie Townson, his partner of three years, and they welcomed two children named Melanie and Zachary. After Zachary's unfortunate death, Lazenby and Townson went their separate ways.

In 2002, he tied the knot with former tennis professional Pam Shriver. The couple had three children, including twins. However, after six years of marriage, Lazenby and Shriver got divorced. Today, the actor lives in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California. He also owns mansions in Hawaii and Australia, a ranch estate in Valyermo, a port-side penthouse apartment in Hong Kong, and an estate home in Maryland.

Happy birthday to my daughter Melanie. Very proud of her and what she has achieved and done in life. Love you, Mel. xx (Picture of my first wife Chris, our late son Zach, and Melanie taken at our home in Sydney 1979.) pic.twitter.com/1kd2DbVsJU — George Lazenby (@lazenbyofficial) September 13, 2021

What are his primary sources of income?

Lazenby's main sources of income include acting, modeling, and strategic real estate investments.

Did George Lazenby continue playing James Bond after his debut?

No, Lazenby decided not to reprise the role of James Bond despite initial success.

How many children does George Lazenby have?

George Lazenby has five children.

