Name Franka Potente Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth July 22, 1974 Age 49 Years Nationality Germany Profession Actor, Singer, Writer

Franka Potente, the accomplished German actress and singer, best known for her role in "Run Lola Run," has amassed a net worth of $8 million. She has appeared in popular films like "Blow" and "The Bourne Identity," and played impactful roles in TV series like "The Shield" and "American Horror Story: Asylum."

Actress Franka Potente attends the premiere of "Taboo" at DGA Theater | Photo by Jason LaVeris | Getty Images

Starting in the 1990s, she made her mark in German and French films before gaining international acclaim with the 1998 hit "Run Lola Run." In 2000, she played the role of a medical student in the German-language horror film "Anatomy." The film grossed $10.5 million domestically. Following this success, she made her English debut in 2001's "Blow" alongside Johnny Depp.

Potente's portrayal of Marie Kreutz in "The Bourne Identity" alongside Matt Damon and its sequel "The Bourne Supremacy" made her a household name in Hollywood. She was seen playing a recurring role on the TV show "The Shield" and made significant contributions to series like "American Horror Story: Asylum" and "Taboo."

Potente continued to captivate audiences with roles in films like "The Princess and the Warrior" and "Anatomy." She was also seen in "Che" and the TV series "Copper." She also directed the feature film "Home" in 2020. Two years later, she appeared in the fourth season of "Titans."

Franka Potente during "The Bourne Supremacy" World Premiere | Jon Kopaloff | Getty Images

Potente's lesser-known works include the drama film "The Sinking of the Laconia" and the second season of the FX series "The Bridge." She was also seen in the Canadian supernatural series "Dark Matter" in 2016, appearing in two episodes as a Chief Inspector.

Besides acting, she wrote a book called "Los Angeles – Berlin" which was published in 2005. Subsequently, in 2009, she co-authored her second book, "Kick Ass – An Alternative Workout." She also launched her first volume of stories, titled "Zehn," in 2010.

Director Till Endemann, Joi Johannsson, Franka Potente, Carlotta von Falkenhayn, Hildegard Schmal, Felix Klare and Maya Bothe | Photo by Matthias Nareyek | Getty Images

Potente met Derek Richardson while filming an episode of the television series "House" in 2009. After a few years of dating, they got married in 2012. Together, they have two daughters, Polly and Georgie. The family resides in Berlin, Germany. In 2002, the actress purchased her primary residence. Located in Berlin, Germany, she has been residing there since. She also owns several properties in Spain, including a villa in Ibiza.

Franka Potente (R) and Derek Richardson attend the "Copper" premiere at The Museum of Modern Art | Photo by D Dipasupil | Getty Images

- 1995: Bavarian Film Award for Best Young Actress

- 1998: Bambi Award for Best Actress

- 1998: Berlin International Film Festival EFP Shooting Star Award

- 1998: German Film Award for German Actress of the Year

- 2000: European Film Award for Best Actress: Jupiter Award for Best German Actress

What is Franka Potente's net worth in 2023?

As of 2023, Franka Potente's net worth is $8 million.

When did Franka Potente gain recognition?

Potente gained widespread recognition with her lead role in the 1998 film "Run Lola Run."

How tall is Franka Potente?

Franka Potente is 1.47 meters tall.

