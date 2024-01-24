Name Emily Mortimer Net Worth $8 Million Salary $50K Per Episode Source of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth October 6, 1971 Age 52 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Voice Actor

Also Read: From Starring in the ‘X-Men’ Franchise to Race Driving for Ferrari; How Rich Is Michael Fassbender?

Emily Mortimer is a renowned British-American actress, screenwriter, and director, boasting a net worth of $8 million. She is best known for portraying Mackenzie McHale in the HBO series "The Newsroom." She has appeared in various successful projects, including "Scream 3," "Harry Brown," "Cars 2," "Mary Poppins Returns," and "Relic." Furthermore, she wrote and directed the 2021 miniseries "The Pursuit of Love."

Actress Emily Mortimer poses at the "The Bookshop" photo call | Photo by Stephane Cardinale | Getty Images

In 1996, Mortimer made her debut on the big screen with "The Ghost and the Darkness" and "The Last of the High Kings." She took on roles in well-known films like "The Saint," "Elizabeth," and the popular rom-com "Notting Hill." In 2000, she featured in four movies, including the slasher sequel "Scream 3" and Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of "Love's Labour's Lost."

Also Read: What Is the NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace’s Net Worth?

Furthermore, she lent her voice to the character Mary of Nazareth in the animated film "The Miracle Maker." The actress was later seen performing in films such as "Match Point," "Lars and the Real Girl," "Shutter Island," and the Martin Scorsese-directed "Hugo." She starred in projects like "Mary Poppins Returns," the black comedy "The Party," and horror films like "Mary" and "Relic."

Actress Emily Mortimer, director Sally Potter, and actress Patricia Clarkson attend the screening of "The Party" | Photo by Jim Spellman | Getty Images

Also Read: TikToker Falls Victim to Scammer who Seized Her Account; Platform Fails to Respond

Besides films, Mortimer has made significant contributions to television. In 1994, she appeared in "Under the Hammer" and "Blue Heelers." She was also cast in leading roles in series like "The Glass Virgin" and "No Bananas." In 2002, she portrayed Diana, Princess of Wales, in the BBC television film "Jeffrey Archer: The Truth."

She achieved widespread recognition with her role as MacKenzie McHale in the HBO series "The Newsroom," where she starred opposite Jeff Daniels. Moreover, she co-created the comedy series "Doll & Em" and made her directorial debut with the miniseries "The Pursuit of Love" in 2021.

Instagram 53.6K Followers Twitter 11.3K Followers Facebook 20K Followers

Mortimer met actor Alessandro Nivola during their time in "Love's Labour's Lost." After dating for two years, the two tied the knot in 2003. Their first child was born the same year, and their second child was born in 2010. Currently, the family resides in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Mortimer (@emortimer)

What is Emily Mortimer's net worth?

As of 2024, her estimated net worth is $8 million.

What is Emily Mortimer's primary source of income?

Emily Mortimer's primary source of income is her career in the entertainment industry.

How did Emily Mortimer meet her husband Alessandro Nivola?

Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola met on the sets of the film "Love's Labour's Lost" in 2000.

Which neighborhood does Emily Mortimer reside in?

Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola reside in the Boerum Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York City.

More from MARKETREALIST

Retailers Forced to Balance Strict Policies With Consumer Convenience to Combat Fraudulent Returns

'Quiet Quitting' and 'Bare Minimum Mondays' Aren't Mere Trends; They are now Shaping Workplaces