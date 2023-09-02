Name Dr. Phil McGraw Net Worth $460 Million Salary $80 Million Sources of Income Television, book sales, speaking engagements, endorsements. Gender Male Date of Birth September 1, 1950 Age 72 years old Nationality American Profession Presenter, Psychologist, Author, Actor, Producer, Pilot

Phil McGraw at the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards| Getty Images | Ethan Mille

What is Phil McGraw's net worth?

Psychologist turned American TV personality Phil McGraw, popularly referred to as Dr. Phil, initially appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and became the influential host of "The Dr. Phil Show." He has amassed a $460 million net worth as actor, producer and author, thanks to a direct and empathetic approach, with which he provides practical advice on self-improvement and relationships. With a PhD in clinica psychology, McGraw gained prominence in the late 1990s. Not licensed to practice, he contributes to mental well being through his show "The Dr. Phil Show," which he debuted in 2002, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Phil (@drphil)

McGraw's primary sources of income include his television show, book sales, speaking engagements, and endorsements. He is the owner of 100% of his show's content, and earns between $60 million and $95 million a year from advertising revenue and product placement. His show, known for its focus on self-help and life strategies, accounts for a major chunk of his wealth. Additionally, McGraw is a prolific author, with best-selling books such as "Life Strategies," "Relationship Rescue," and "The 20/20 Diet."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Phil (@drphil)

Thanks to syndication, McGraw ranks among television's highest-paid personalities, and his earnings over the years have varied as they went up from $45 million in 2006 to $95 million between June 2018 and 2019 and dropped to $65.5 million in 2020.

Apart from his show and books, McGraw has co-founded the telemedicine app Doctors on Demand, showcasing his adaptability to emerging technologies. But at the same time, his foray into the weight-loss industry attracted legal scrutiny.

In 2008, Dr. Phil and his wife Robin purchased a Beverly Hills home for $7 million, later listing it for $16.5 million in 2010, before selling it for $12 million in April 2011. In the same year, they acquired a lavish hillside Mediterranean-style villa on three acres in Beverly Hills for $29.5 million, featuring a 14,000-square-foot main house and a pool.

Instagram 1.2 Million followers Twitter 1.4 Million followers Facebook 8.7 Million followers

Detailsof McGraw's personal life include his marriage to Robin Jo Jameson in 1976, with whom he has two children. Beyond his media career, he is also a licensed private pilot. As a philanthropist, he founded the Dr. Phil Foundation, focusing on childhood obesity awareness in 2003.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Phil (@drphil)

What is Dr. Phil's net worth?

Dr. Phil's net worth is estimated at $460 million.

How much does Dr. Phil earn annually?

Dr. Phil's annual income varies, with earnings ranging from $60 to $95 million a year.

Who is Dr. Phil ex wife?

Debbie Higgings