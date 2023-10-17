Name Christine Michelle Metz Net Worth $7 Million Salary $250K Per Episode Sources of Income Acting, Singing Gender Female Date of Birth September 29, 1980 Age 43 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, singer

Chrissy Metz is an accomplished American actress and singer, best known for her role as Kate Pearson in the highly acclaimed television series "This Is Us." With her impeccable acting skills and compelling performances, she has not only garnered critical acclaim but also made a substantial fortune of $7 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Despite facing personal and professional challenges, Metz has managed to establish herself as one of the prominent figures in the entertainment industry. As Metz parts ways with her boyfriend of over three years, Bradley Collins, here's a look at her earnings, assets, rise to stardom, and more.

Chrissy Metz visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" | Paul Archuleta | Getty Images

Metz's primary sources of income stem from her acting career in various television shows and movies. Her breakthrough role as Kate Pearson in "This Is Us" has been a significant contributor to her net worth. Additionally, her performances in "American Horror Story: Freak Show" and films like "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" and "Breakthrough" have also added to her financial success.

Alongside her television and film work, Metz has also made guest appearances in various popular shows, demonstrating her range and ability to captivate audiences across different genres.

As of the latest information, Chrissy Metz earned an impressive $250,000 per episode for her role in "This Is Us." This substantial per-episode salary has significantly contributed to her overall net worth, making her one of the most well-compensated actors in the television industry.

Apart from her acting endeavors, Metz has been involved in various ventures, including endorsements and sponsorships. Her growing popularity has led to collaborations with several renowned brands, contributing to her financial stability and widening her revenue streams.

Chrissy Metz's personal life

Chrissy Metz has faced her share of challenges in her personal life, including a divorce from her former husband, British journalist Martyn Eden in 2015. Despite this, she has remained resilient and focused on her career, utilizing her experiences as a source of strength and inspiration for her roles on and off-screen. The body-positive Metz has always been candid about her struggles with weight loss, revealing that she was hospitalized after a panic attack at the age of 30 after which she worked on herself and lost 100lbs, per The Things. After more than three years together, Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend Bradley Collins have also officially decided to end their relationship. The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram statement on October 6, Today reports.

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins attend Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party | Rodin Eckenroth | Getty Images

Chrissy Metz has been recognized for her outstanding performances with several prestigious awards. Notable among them are:

Screen Actors Guild Awards

- Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series (2017, 2018) for "This Is Us"

Critics' Choice Television Awards

- Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (2017) for "This Is Us" MTV Movie & TV Awards

- Best Musical Moment (2017) for "This Is Us" Teen Choice Awards

- Choice Drama TV Actress (2017) for "This Is Us" Primetime Emmy Awards

- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Nominations) Golden Globe Awards

- Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television (Nominations)

What is Chrissy Metz's net worth?

Chrissy Metz has an estimated net worth of $7 million as of October 2023.

What is Chrissy Metz's salary per episode?

Metz's salary is $250 thousand per episode.

How much weight has Chrissy Metz lost so far?

She has recently lost around 100 lbs in less than five months.

