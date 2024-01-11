Name Charlie Heaton Net Worth $4 Million Salary $250K Sources of Income Acting, Music Gender Male Date of Birth February 6, 1994 Age 29 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Musician

Charlie Heaton, an English actor and musician widely recognized for his portrayal of Jonathan Byers in the widely acclaimed Netflix series "Stranger Things," has amassed a net worth of $4 million. Beyond the small screen, he has featured in films such as "As You Are," "Marrowbone," "The New Mutants," "No Future," and "The Souvenir Part II."

Charlie Heaton attends the Christian Dior Couture S/S19 Cruise Collection Photocall | Photo by Francois G. Durand | Getty Images

Heaton primarily earns his income through his acting and music careers. After moving to London at sixteen, he was part of two bands. He started his acting career in 2015 with guest roles in "DCI Banks," "Vera," and "Casualty." Simultaneously, he ventured into the film industry, starring in the 2016 thriller "Shut In" alongside Naomi Watts and Oliver Platt.

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer attend a photocall during the Christian Dior Couture S/S19 Cruise Collection | Photo by Anthony Ghnassia | Getty Images

However, it was the role of Jonathan Byers in the Netflix supernatural drama series "Stranger Things" that catapulted the actor into the spotlight. Premiering in 2016, the show received critical acclaim and won several awards. In 2017, he took on a main role in the psychological horror film "Marrowbone." He was set to portray Joseph Merrick, the "Elephant Man," in a BBC drama, but ultimately the project was not produced.

Heaton played Samuel "Sam" Guthrie in "The New Mutants," a film based on the Marvel Comics comic book. Furthermore, in 2021, he starred opposite Catherine Keener in the independent film "No Future" and contributed to the critically acclaimed drama "The Souvenir Part II." On TV, he was last seen in "Soulmates," as Kurt.

"Stranger Things" earnings

In the first season of "Stranger Things," Heaton earned a modest $10,000 per episode, accumulating to $80,000 for the entire season. As the series gained popularity, the cast received a substantial pay raise for the second season, with Heaton's per-episode salary jumping to $30,000, resulting in a season income of approximately $270,000. The turning point came from the third season onward when Heaton secured an impressive $250,000 per episode, totaling $2 million for a single season.

Charlie Heaton was born on February 6, 1994, in Leeds, West Yorkshire. His passion for drumming started at a young age, leading him to become the drummer for the noise-rock group Comanechi. He later joined the psychedelic group Half Loon.

In 2016, Heaton began dating actress Natalia Dyer, who coincidentally played his character's girlfriend in "Stranger Things." Before this, he was in a relationship with Japanese drummer and singer Akiko Matsuura, with whom he has a son named Archie.

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 (Winner): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Stranger Things"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 (Nomination): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Stranger Things"

- Teen Choice Awards 2018 (Nominated): Choice Scene Stealer for "Stranger Things"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 (Nominated): Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Stranger Things"

What is Charlie Heaton's net worth?

Charlie Heaton's net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

What was Charlie Heaton's salary for "Stranger Things"?

From the third season onwards, Charlie Heaton earned $250,000 per episode for "Stranger Things."

Do Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have a kid together?

No, Charlie has a child but not with Natalia Dyer.

Who did Charlie Heaton have a child with?

Heaton has a child with Akiko Matsuura, a former bandmate.

