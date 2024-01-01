In 2008, He Inked a $161 Million Contract With the New York Yankees; What Is CC Sabathia's Net Worth?
|Name
|CC Sabathia
|Net Worth
|$80 Million
|Sources of Income
|MLB salary, Endorsements
|Gender
|Male
|Date of Birth
|July 21, 1980
|Age
|43 Years
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Baseball player, Actor, Athlete
What is CC Sabathia's net worth?
CC Sabathia, the former American baseball pitcher, boasts a net worth of $80 million. His remarkable 19-season career in the MLB, predominantly with the New York Yankees, made him one of the highest-paid pitchers in baseball history.
What are CC Sabathia's sources of income?
Sabathia's primary source of income was his lucrative MLB salary, peaking at $25 million per year during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Endorsement deals with globally renowned brands like Subway, Pepsi, EA Sports, and Nike's Jordan largely contributed to his financial success.
Career earnings
In December 2008, Sabathia inked a groundbreaking 7-year, $161 million contract with the New York Yankees. Throughout his career, he earned $260 million in salary alone. In 2015, his endorsement earnings totaled $900,000. One year later, he earned $24.2 million, with an additional endorsement income of $1.2 million. In 2013, he raked in $23.5 million, with endorsement earnings amounting to $500,000.
CC Sabathia's assets
Sabathia, the 6-foot-7 left-handed pitcher owns homes in Alpine, New Jersey, and previously in Fairfield, California.
CC Sabathia's Social Media following
|506K Followers
|485.1K Followers
|371K Followers
Congratulations to you and your family on retirement OG. I got a chance to meet you at 13 years old and it changed my life forever. You’re a dear friend, mentor, and future HOFer. One of the most influential and genuine people in the game of baseball for decades. pic.twitter.com/JdXLGqv2uh— CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) October 25, 2023
CC Sabathia's personal life
Sabathia was born on July 21, 1980, in Vallejo, California. His early career included high school success and a direct entry into the minor leagues after being drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 1998.
He faced challenges with alcoholism and underwent treatment in 2015. In 2017, he launched the R2C2 podcast. In 2021, the Cleveland Indians dedicated a field to him, named "CC Sabathia Field at Luke Easter Park."
In 2003, the athlete married philanthropist Amber, and the couple have four children together. The family lived in California before moving to Alpine, New Jersey.
CC Sabathia's awards
- 6x All-Star selection (2003, 2004, 2007, 2010–2012)
- World Series champion (2009)
- ALCS MVP (2009)
- AL Cy Young Award (2007)
- 3x Warren Spahn Award recipient (2007–2009)
- 2× MLB wins leader (2009, 2010)
- 2× AL shutouts leader (2006, 2008)
- NL shutouts leader (2008)
FAQs
What is CC Sabathia's net worth?
CC Sabathia's net worth is estimated to be $80 million.
How long did CC Sabathia play in the MLB?
CC Sabathia had a remarkable 19-season career in the MLB.
What were CC Sabathia's most significant achievements in baseball?
CC Sabathia won the AL Cy Young Award in 2007 and played a key role in the New York Yankees' 2009 World Series victory.
