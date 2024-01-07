Name Carlos Beltrán Net Worth $80 million Salary $13 Million Sources of Income Baseball career, contacts, salary Gender Male Date of Birth April 24, 1977 Age 46 years Nationality American Profession Former baseball player

One of the top contenders to enter the hall of fame after a sparkling career in Major League Baseball Carlos Beltrán, a Puerto Rican-born professional athlete, has amassed a net worth of $80 million. Known for his versatility as a switch-hitter and exceptional skills in both offense and defense, Beltrán has made a name for himself in the sport.

Former baseball player Carlos Beltran attends the Pedro Martinez Foundation Third Annual Gala | Photo by Billie Weiss | Getty Images

Beltrán's primary source of income was his lucrative career in Major League Baseball. Throughout his nearly two-decade-long career from 1998 to 2017, he earned a significant fortune through his salary, with a peak earning of $19.4 million during the 2009-2010 season with the New York Mets.

Carlos Beltran talks after being introduced as manager of the New York Mets during a press conference | Photo by Rich Schultz | Getty Images

After making his debut in 1998 with the Kansas City Royals, Beltrán swiftly hit prominence, earning the American League Rookie of the Year award in 1999. During his time with the New York Mets, he achieved a Mets single-season record for home runs in 2006 and earned both Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards.

After being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, he became the first MLB switch-hitter to reach 300 stolen bases and 300 home runs. In 2013, he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the New York Yankees, but was then traded to the Texas Rangers, where he continued to excel with a .295 average, 29 home runs, and 93 RBIs.

Returning to the Astros, he played a crucial role in their successful season, helping them win the World Series, to emerge as a champion himself. However, his involvement in a sign-stealing scandal came to light three years later, followed by a public denial, subsequent confirmation, and an apology before announcing his retirement in 2017.

Beltrán is married to Jessica, with whom he has two daughters and a son, and the family resides in New York City. The former baseball player also established the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico, and donated over $4 million to it. In 2022, the YES Network hired him as a game analyst, and a year later, he left the Yankees broadcast team and joined the Mets front office.

- American League Rookie of the Year (1999)

- Gold Glove Awards (2006, 2007, 2008)

- Silver Slugger Awards (2006, 2007)

- Mets Single-Season Record Holder (2006)

- World Series Title (2017)

- Roberto Clemente Award (2013)

- Sports Illustrated Hope Award (2017)

- All-Star Selections (2004-2007, 2009, 2011-2013, 2016)

When did Carlos Beltrán retire from baseball?

Carlos Beltrán announced his retirement after winning the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017.

Is Carlos Beltrán involved in philanthropy?

Yes. Carlos Beltrán established the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico and received Sports Illustrated's Hope Award in 2017 for his assistance to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

