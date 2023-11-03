Name Camila Cabello Net Worth $18 Million Sources of Income Music sales, Concerts, Endorsements Gender Female DOB March 3, 1997 Age 26 Years Old Nationality American Profession Singer

Before she shot to fame with solo hits such as "Havana" and "Senorita," American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello gained prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, on her journey to earn an $18 million net worth. She has amassed this fortune from billions of music streams, and has bagged multiple awards. Apart from her musical endeavors, Cabello is also known for her active involvement in philanthropic activities and for being candid about personal struggles such as anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Camila Cabello attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards | Neilson Barnard | Getty Images

The ex-Fifth Harmony singer primarily earns revenue from her music sales, concert tours, brand endorsements, and various business ventures. Cabello's departure from Fifth Harmony in 2016 stemmed from a desire to explore her individual creativity and pursue a solo career. Despite efforts from both sides to reach a resolution, conflicting aspirations ultimately led to her decision to part ways.

Camila Cabello's earnings

Cabello's earnings are nothing short of impressive with an estimated annual income of $2 million. Her hit single "Havana" alone, with its massive streaming numbers, could have potentially raked in $370,000 in revenue. Before going solo, her work with Fifth Harmony added $3.5 million to her wealth, as per Parade. As for her touring, her "Never Be The Same Tour" in 2018 grossed over $1 million in ticket sales.

Cabello's influence extends beyond her music, which is evident from her numerous endorsement deals with renowned brands. Over the years, she has collaborated with iconic names such as Skechers, Guess, and L'Oréal, showcasing her versatility and appeal in the fashion and beauty industry. During her time with Fifth Harmony, she represented a range of brands, including BrownTrout, Clean and Clear, Candie's, and Wet Seal. She has also used her platform to promote charitable causes and has actively participated in fundraising events and concerts.

Cabello's total assets include her properties and investments, including a residence in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, which she bought for $3.38 million. This property boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and covers an area of 3,570 square feet. Cabello also possesses an impressive car collection, featuring renowned brands such as BMW, Audi, Mercedes, and more. Below are the top models in her garage.

Mercedes-Benz GLC300 $43,850 Mercedes G63 AMG $156,000 Audi Q5 $48,400 BMW X5 $65,400 Lincoln Navigator $106,685

Instagram 67.2 Million Followers Twitter 12.9 Million Followers Facebook 19 Million Followers

Cabello's former relationship with Shawn Mendes and her subsequent relationship with Lox CEO, Austin Kevitch, have been a major part of her personal life. She has been open about her struggles with mental health issues such as anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. She faced controversy in the past related to insensitive remarks and racial slurs, for which she issued a public apology. Camila Cabello's philanthropic endeavors reflect her commitment to making a positive impact in various spheres of society. With a focus on children's welfare, she has actively supported organizations such as Save the Children and the Children's Health Fund, advocating for better access to healthcare and education for underprivileged children.

Her dedication to humanitarian causes extends to her involvement in fundraising events for crucial initiatives like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), hurricane relief efforts, and breast cancer research. Her contributions to providing mental health resources for frontline workers through The Healing Justice project underscore her dedication to addressing critical societal needs. Cabello's participation in benefit concerts and her support for refugee empowerment initiatives further demonstrate her passion for leveraging her platform to effect positive change.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, winners of the Collaboration of the Year award for 'Señorita,'| Matt Winkelmeyer | Getty Images

Cabello has received numerous accolades throughout her career. Notable among them are:

Grammy Awards

- Best Pop Solo Performance for "Havana (Live)"

- Best Pop Vocal Album for Camila

- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Señorita" with Mendes

Latin Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Mi Persona Favorita" with Alejandro Sanz

American Music Awards

- Favorite Pop/Rock Song for "Havana" featuring Young Thug

- New Artist of the Year

Billboard Music Awards

- Billboard Chart Achievement Award

- Top New Artist

- Top Collaboration for "Señorita" with Mendes

MTV Europe Music Awards

- Best Song for "Havana" featuring Young Thug

- Best Video for "Havana" featuring Young Thug

MTV Video Music Awards for Artist to Watch (as a member of Fifth Harmony)

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist

People's Choice Award for Favorite Breakout Artist

Teen Choice Awards

- Choice Female Artist

- Choice Song: Female Artist for "Havana" featuring Young Thug

What is Camila Cabello's net worth?

Camila Cabello's net worth is estimated to be $18 million.

Is Camila Cabello still a singer?

Yes, she released her third studio album Familia in April 2022.

How successful is Camila Cabello?

She has won numerous awards for her music, including two Latin Grammy Awards