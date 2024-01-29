Name Breckin Erin Meyer Net Worth $4 Million Sources of income Acting, Production Gender Male Date of Birth May 7, 1974 Age 49 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Television Producer, Drummer, Voice Actor, Comedian

Breckin Meyer is an accomplished American actor, writer, producer, and drummer with a net worth of $4 million. He gained widespread recognition for his performances in popular films like "The Craft," "Road Trip," and "Rat Race." He also voiced Joseph Gribble in "King of the Hill" and starred as Jared Franklin in "Franklin & Bash."

Breckin Meyer during "Garfield: The Movie" World Premiere | Photo by Lee Celano | Getty Images

Meyer earns his income by acting in films and television series, voice acting in animated shows, writing and producing projects, and showcasing his talent as a drummer. One of his breakthrough roles came in the 1995 hit "Clueless," where he played the role of Travis Birkenstock, a skateboarding stoner. The film achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success, grossing over $56 million worldwide.

Meyer continued to contribute to box office hits, with his lead role as Josh Parker in the 2000 film "Road Trip," making an impressive $119.8 million against a $16 million budget. In 2004, he appeared in "Garfield: The Movie," a film that earned $203.2 million globally.

In 2007, he starred alongside Anna Paquin in "Blue State," portraying a fervently liberal character on the campaign trail for John Kerry during the 2004 elections. He also shared the screen with Matthew McConaughey in "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" in 2009 and took the lead in the independent dark comedy "The Enormity of Life" in 2021.

Beyond acting, Meyer is involved in writing and voice work for "Robot Chicken," earning an Emmy nomination for his contributions to the "Robot Chicken: Star Wars" specials. Additionally, he plays drums for the punk band The Street Walkin' Cheetahs, as well as for Tom Morello's The Nightwatchman, Ben Harper, Cypress Hill, and more. He was also featured in Street Sweeper Social Club's music videos for "100 Little Curses" and "Promenade."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer)

In 2019, Meyer invested $2.2 million in a spacious 4,142-square-foot home in L.A.'s Valley Village neighborhood. A few months later, he sold his 2,118-square-foot Hollywood Hills residence, which included a three-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom home. The property was initially listed for $1.995 million but successfully sold at $1.725 million.

Was lucky enough to have Johnny Hardwick as my pops Dale for almost a decade. He will be so damn missed! RIP pic.twitter.com/pOvOG34289 — Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) August 10, 2023

Meyer was born on May 7, 1974, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was brought up in California, Texas, West Virginia, and New Jersey. He attended elementary school alongside Drew Barrymore, where, reportedly, he was her first kiss. He later continued his studies at Beverly Hills High School. In his childhood, he appeared in television advertisements and even participated as a child contestant on the game show "Child's Play."

In 2001, Meyer married director/screenwriter Deborah Kaplan, and the couple had two daughters before divorcing in 2014.

Deborah Kaplan (L) and actor Breckin Meyer attend the premiere of "Leap Year" | Photo by George Napolitano | Getty Images

- Annie Awards (2009): Best Writing in an Animated Television Production or Short Form for "Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode II"

- Annie Awards (2011): Best Writing in a Television Production for "Robot Chicken: Star Wars III"

What is Breckin Meyer's net worth?

As of 2023, Breckin Meyer has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

What is Breckin Meyer's main source of income?

Breckin Meyer derives his income from various sources, including acting in films and TV shows, voice acting, writing, producing, and drumming.

Did Breckin Meyer appear in "Wonder Years"?

Yes, Breckin Meyer played the role of Gary Cosey in "Wonder Years."

