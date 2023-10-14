Name Barry Melrose Net Worth $16 Million Sources of Income Ice hockey, coaching Gender Male Date of Birth July 15, 1956 Age 67 years old Nationality Canada Profession Coach, commentator, Ice hockey player

Ice hockey player and longtime analyst of the game for ESPN, Barry Melrose has retired from his position due to Parkinson's with a $16 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The Canadian player became an American citizen in March 1998, and has had a multifaceted career that spans his time on the ice as a player, coach, and in front of the camera as a hockey analyst.

Barry Melrose #26 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during NHL game action on March 4, 1981 | Getty Images | Graig Abel

Melrose initially earned most of his income from his career as a professional hockey player, which included stints with teams like the Cincinnati Stingers, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Detroit Red Wings. He later transitioned into coaching, where he guided teams like the Medicine Hat Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, and Los Angeles Kings to glory. After that, he made a final transition to the TV screen, by becoming a broadcaster and leading analyst in the game for ESPN.

Head Coach Barry Melrose of the Los Angeles Kings | Getty Images | Bernstein Associates

His most memorable coaching moment came when he steered the Los Angeles Kings to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final. Beyond the ice, Barry Melrose made a lasting impact as a hockey analyst, contributing to ESPN's NHL coverage for 13 years, where he shared his insights and passion for the game with fans worldwide. Apart from being a player, coach, and analyst, Melrose had also become a co-owner of the Adirondack Frostbite team back in 2004.

Barry Melrose talks during the Luc Robitaille jersey retirement ceremony | Getty Images | Noah Graham

Instagram 107,000 Followers Twitter 110,000 Followers

Barry Melrose resides in Glen Falls, New York, with his wife, Cindy. The couple has two grown sons, Tyrell and Adrien. His personal life has been relatively private compared to his professional career. While he might have not recieved major awards, Barry Melrose's coaching career notably led the Los Angeles Kings to the 1993 Stanley Cup Final. As a hockey analyst, he contributed to ESPN's NHL coverage for 13 years, which speaks to his recognition and expertise in the field. He has been forced to step away from the game and his role as a broadcaster and analyst because of Parkinson's disease, which alters his ability to operate.

What is Barry Melrose's net worth?

Barry Melrose has an estimated net worth of $16 million.

Is Barry Melrose still working for ESPN?

Melrose left the ESPN network in June 2008 to accept the Tampa Bay Lightning head coaching job.

Why did Barry Melrose retire?

He retired after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

