Axl Rose, born William Bruce Rose Jr. on February 6, 1962, is an enigmatic figure in the world of hard rock. With his distinctive voice, charismatic stage presence, and turbulent journey through the music industry, Axl Rose has become a legendary name synonymous with the rock genre. As the lead vocalist and songwriter of the hard rock band Guns N' Roses, he played an integral role in shaping the landscape of rock music. With an estimated net worth of $200 million, Axl has established himself as one of the most iconic figures in the world of rock music.

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses at Victoria's Secret at Show Nightclub | Getty Images | Evan Agostini

A significant portion of Axl Rose's net worth and income comes from his involvement with Guns N' Roses, one of the most successful rock bands of all time. The band's albums, including their debut "Appetite for Destruction," have achieved massive commercial success, contributing substantially to Axl's financial standing. Additionally, Axl earns from music royalties as their tracks continue to be played across various platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses)

Axl Rose's career took off with the formation of Guns N' Roses in 1985. The band's debut album "Appetite for Destruction," released in 1987, sold over 30 million copies globally. The album featured hits like "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Welcome to the Jungle," establishing Guns N' Roses as a rock sensation. Their subsequent albums, including "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II," further solidified their status, with a combined 35 million copies sold worldwide.

Guns N' Roses' reunion for the "Not In This Lifetime Tour" generated over $430 million worldwide between 2017 and 2018. Axl's share of this revenue, along with continued album sales and music licensing, contributed significantly to his annual income.

Guns N' Roses perform at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Axl Rose owns a lavish home in Malibu, California, purchased for $3.6 million in 1992. His real estate holdings contribute to his total assets, which add to his impressive net worth.

Axl Rose's personal life has been marked by various relationships and legal issues. He was engaged in a legal battle with ex-band member Slash over the use of the band's name, which was eventually resolved. Rose's relationships have also made headlines, including his marriage to model Erin Everly, which ended in divorce and legal disputes. He has also been known for his confrontational behavior and run-ins with the law.

In 2012, Axl Rose and his band Guns N' Roses were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a testament to their enduring impact on the music industry. Despite the controversies and challenges, their achievements have solidified their place in rock music history.

How much is Axl Rose's net worth?

Axl Rose has an estimated net worth of $200 million

Who replaced Slash in Guns N' Roses?

Guitarist Robin Finck replaced lead guitarist Slash.

Did Axl Rose quit Guns N' Roses?

In August 1995, Rose legally left the band and purchased the full rights to the Guns N' Roses name in 1997.

