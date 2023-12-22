Name Alisher Burkhanovich Usmanov Net Worth $14.5 Billion Sources of income Business and Investments Gender Male Date of Birth September 9, 1953 Age 70 Years Nationality Russia Profession Businessperson, Investor

Alisher Usmanov, an early investor in Facebook and a prominent metals magnate, commands a net worth of $14.5 billion, per Forbes' estimations, and he has been ranked at #122 on its Real-time Billionaires List. Born in Uzbekistan, Usmanov has navigated a diverse and remarkable career trajectory, initially amassing his wealth by venturing into the production of plastic bags, a commodity in scarce supply in the former Soviet Union. His business acumen expanded as he assumed leadership roles, including heading Gazprom Investholding, a subsidiary of the state-run conglomerate Gazprom from 2000 to 2014. With family ties to Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Usmanov relocated to Tashkent in 2022.

Russian billionaire and businessman Alisher Usmanov speaks during the State Awards Ceremony | Mikhail Svetlov | Getty Image

His significant holdings include a stake in the iron ore and steel giant Metalloinvest alongside investments in Xiaomi and various telecom, mining, and media enterprises. Despite his success, Usmanov faced challenges in the form of U.S., U.K., and EU sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A former fencer, he also served as the president of the International Fencing Federation until 2022, adding a layer of diversity to his multifaceted and impactful career.

Alisher Usmanov's wealth stems from a variety of sources, including his majority ownership of Metalloinvest, a Russian industrial conglomerate he founded to oversee Gazprom's metals interests. His interests span precious metals, iron ore, steel, natural gas, and media companies. The sale of his 30% stake in London's Arsenal Football Club in 2018 further added to his finances.

Alisher Usmanov and his wife, Iriva Viner-Usmanova attend the State Awards Ceremony | Mikhail Svetlov | Getty Image

Investments and business ventures

Alisher Usmanov's journey to wealth is a story of diverse ventures and strategic investments. Starting with the production of plastic bags through his company Agroplast, he quickly rose to prominence, becoming a dollar millionaire before the Soviet Union's collapse. In the '90s, he held key positions in financial institutions like MAPO-Bank and Moscow Aviation Industrial Enterprise. His pinnacle came as the General Director of Gazprom Investholding until 2014. Usmanov's financial prowess extended to international investments, with stakes in Australian mining companies through USM Holdings.

Kremlin's main ideologist Vladislav Surkov and Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov (R) in conversation| Konstantin Zavrazhin | Getty Images

Noteworthy investments include $200 million in Facebook in 2009, yielding a billion-dollar profit in 2012, and ventures in companies like Apple, Airbnb, Groupon, and Alibaba. In 2006, he entered the media landscape by purchasing "Kommersant" and acquiring shares in Russian sports and music channels, including a significant stake in UTH, a media holding company. His commitment to innovation was evident in 2021 when Metalloinvest and USM planned to build an eco-friendly HBI plant in Russia. Usmanov's career showcases a blend of strategic decision-making, successful investments, and a keen eye for emerging opportunities, contributing to his remarkable net worth and influential business legacy.

2019 12.6 Billion 2020 13.4 Billion 2021 18.4 Billion 2022 11.5 Billion 2023 14.5 Billion

Alisher Usmanov's real estate holdings are marked by luxury properties, including several on the picturesque island of Sardinia. However, in March 2022, one of his villas faced a significant setback as it was seized by Italian police. This action was a result of Usmanov being placed on the EU sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In addition to his Sardinian properties, Usmanov is also known to own a $104.14 million home in London and a mansion in Surrey. Interestingly, both the London home and Surrey mansion were "transferred into irrevocable trusts" back in 2006.

Alisher Usmanov's journey from an early career in plastic bag production to becoming a key figure in the global business landscape is remarkable. Born on September 9, 1953, in Chust, Uzbek SSR, he pursued a career in diplomacy before venturing into business. His tenure as the General Director of Gazprom Investholding and subsequent ownership of Metalloinvest mark significant milestones in his career.

A notable chapter in Usmanov's life involves his arrest and conviction in 1980 on charges of corruption, fraud, and theft of state property. Although sentenced to eight years in a Uzbek prison, he was released after six, and in 2000, the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan vacated his conviction, citing injustice and fabricated evidence. The impact of geopolitical events, such as the EU sanctions imposed on Usmanov after Russia invaded Ukraine, has led to the freezing of his assets and a travel ban. These events underscore the intersection of political developments with the financial standing of high-profile individuals.

- Medal of Honor of Russia (2004)

- Order of Friendship of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2011)

- Order for Service to the Fatherland IV class (2013)

- Order of Alexander Nevsky (2014)

- The Decoration "For Beneficence" (2016)

- Al-Fahr Order (2016)

- Order "For Merit to the Fatherland" 3rd class (2018)

His philanthropic contributions are noteworthy, with accolades such as being named "the most generous 'Rich List' philanthropist" by The Sunday Times. His charities include the establishment of the Art, Science, and Sport Charity Fund, demonstrating a commitment to supporting significant initiatives in the fields of culture, education, and sports.

What is Alisher Usmanov's net worth?

As of December 2023, Usmanov has an estimated net worth of $14.5 billion.

What is Alisher Usmanov's primary source of income?

Alisher Usmanov derives his wealth from various sources, including mining, lumber, investments, and ownership of Metalloinvest and USM Holdings.

How did Alisher Usmanov accumulate his wealth?

Usmanov's wealth accumulation can be attributed to successful business ventures, strategic investments in diverse industries, and ownership stakes in prominent companies.

