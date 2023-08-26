Name Alexandra Dawn Wong Net Worth $4 Million Salary $40,000 + Annual Income $500,000 + Sources of Income Stand-up comedy, acting, writing, producing, book sales Gender Female Date of Birth April 19, 1982 Age 41 years old Nationality American Profession Comedian, actress, writer

Having starred in shows such as "American Housewife" and the hit romcom "Always Be My Maybe" comedian Ali Wong has earned a $4 million net worth. Among her feats, Wong also boasts of stand-up specials on Netflix, a fresh dramedy series called "Beef" on the same platform. The multi-talented American actress, comedian, writer, producer, and director, known for her unique brand of humor, has earned her wealth through comedy specials, acting, and book sales, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Wong's stand-up comedy specials, such as "Ali Wong: Baby Cobra," "Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife," and "Ali Wong: Don Wong," have contributed significantly to her earnings. Thanks to a devoted following, a fierce bidding battle unfolded between streaming titans Netflix and HBO over her third special. Despite HBO offering a whopping $10 million for a single show, Wong opted to stay loyal to Netflix. In 2018, she lent her voice to the character of Felony in the Disney movie "Ralph Breaks the Internet," which raked in an impressive $529.3 million at the box office, reports Cosmopolitan.

Her acting roles in films like "Savages," "Dealin' with Idiots," and "Birds of Prey," as well as her television appearances in shows like "Tuca & Bertie," and "Big Mouth," have further solidified her position in the entertainment industry. Wong's book, "Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life," has also been a successful venture, adding to her net worth through book sales.

Business ventures

Wong has been making the most of passive income, by earning from her website which offers a range of products like crewneck sweaters, hats, and mugs. She has also ventured into writing, producing, and directing, showcasing her versatility in the entertainment industry.

Net Worth in 2020 $3.1 Million Net Worth in 2021 $3.5 Million Net Worth in 2022 $4 Million Net Worth in 2023 $4 Million

Instagram 2.3 Million followers Twitter 167,300 followers Facebook 648,000 followers

Wong's personal life includes her marriage to Justin Hakuta, with whom she has two daughters, Mari and Nikki. She has been open about her experiences, including a miscarriage before giving birth to her daughters, and has used her humor to address sensitive topics. In April 2022, she filed for divorce from Justin Hakuta but maintains an amicable relationship with him.

During her career, Wong has bagged a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for "Ali Wong: Don Wong." She also received nominations for the Legacy Award for Best Stand-Up Comedian Female and a People's Choice Award nomination for Favorite Comedy Movie Star. Her work on "Tuca & Bertie" landed her an Annie Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production.

