Name Aidy Bryant Net Worth $4 million Sources of Income Acting, Comedy Gender Female Date of Birth May 7, 1987 Age 36 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, Comedian

Also Read: What Is 'West Side Story' Fame Rachel Zegler's Net Worth?

Aidy Bryant, born on May 7, 1987, in Phoenix, Arizona, is an accomplished American actress and comedian with a net worth of $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her journey to stardom began with her early involvement in improv workshops and eventually led her to become one of the youngest hires on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) at the age of 25.

Aidy Bryant attends "Beau Is Afraid" special screening | Jason Mendez | Getty Images

Aidy Bryant's primary sources of income include her long-standing stint on "SNL," acting roles in various TV shows and films, voice acting projects, and her involvement in the creation of the Hulu series "Shrill." In 2021, she signed an overall deal with Universal Television, expanding her portfolio. With a follower count totaling 957K, she's quite famous on Instagram as well.

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Polish Cinematographer and Director Janusz Kamiński’s Net Worth?

Aidy Bryant attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE | Rich Fury | Getty Images

Aidy Bryant's career highlights

Also Read: What Is Baseball Manager Joe Torre's Net Worth?

After graduating from Columbia College, Aidy Bryant embarked on a diverse career that showcased her comedic prowess. Starting with the musical improv group Baby Wants Candy, she caught the attention of The Second City, leading to nationwide tours and performances on Norwegian Cruise Lines. At just 25, Bryant made history as one of the youngest hires on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), debuting in 2012. Her characters like 'Lil Baby Aidy and Sarah Huckabee Sanders became fan favorites, earning her a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2014. Beyond "SNL," Aidy's career soared with roles in "Comedy Bang! Bang!" and an uncredited cameo in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Notably, she portrayed Alice in Louis C.K.'s "Horace and Pete" and voiced D.D. Danger in the animated series "Danger & Eggs." Her versatility earned her a 2018 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In 2019, Bryant took on the lead role, co-writing, co-executive producing, and starring in the Hulu series "Shrill," a project that showcased her dedication, leading to an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress. Juggling "Shrill" and "SNL," Bryant's commitment shone through, and she ultimately left "SNL" after the 2021-2022 season. Her career reached new heights in 2021 with an overall deal with Universal Television, and she currently lends her voice to the character Emmy in the animated series "Human Resources," a spin-off of "Big Mouth," demonstrating her enduring impact on the entertainment landscape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Late Night with Seth Meyers (@latenightseth)

Aidy Bryant's salary

Throughout Aidy Bryant's tenure on Saturday Night Live (SNL), her earnings saw a substantial climb. Starting as a first-year cast member with $7,000 per episode, her salary progressed with each passing year. By her fifth season, she was earning $15,000 per episode, totaling $315,000 per season. Notably, for those who have held the longest or pivotal roles on "SNL," the peak salary reaches $25,000 per episode or $525,000 annually. Given Bryant's significant contributions, it is reasonable to assume that her salary was on the higher end of this scale when she bid farewell to the show in 2022. While Bryant is primarily known for her work in comedy and acting, her business ventures extend to her overall deal with Universal Television, showcasing her involvement in the creative process beyond performing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

Aidy Bryant's journey to gaining self-confidence intertwined with her pursuit of acting. In April 2018, she married comedian Connor O'Malley, whom she met in 2008. Their relationship began as performers at the Annoyance Theatre in Chicago. Bryant's personal life reflects a balance between her successful career and a fulfilling relationship. Bryant invested $1 million in May 2016 to purchase an 850-square-foot apartment situated in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City.

Aidy Bryant speaks onstage during Variety's 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill | Theo Wargo | Getty Images

Bryant's contributions to the entertainment industry have earned her recognition and accolades. In 2014, she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the "Home for the Holiday (Twin Bed)" music video sketch on "SNL." Furthermore, she earned a nomination at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

How did Aidy Bryant start her career?

Aidy Bryant started with improv workshops, eventually performing with renowned groups like The Second City. She landed a spot on "SNL" at the age of 25.

What is Aidy Bryant's net worth?

As of January 2024, Bryant has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

What are Aidy Bryant's contributions to the animated series "Human Resources"?

Bryant voices the character of Emmy in the adult animated series "Human Resources," a spin-off of "Big Mouth" under her overall deal with Universal Television.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Was Actor, Director and Pulitzer Winner Sam Shepard's Net Worth?

Dr. Michael Obeng Fixed the Gorilla Glue Hair Issue; What Is His Net Worth?