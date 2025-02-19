'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look

As co-host of "The Wheel of Fortune" for decades, Vanna White is one of the most popular and recognizable faces on television. She has been on the show since the beginning when Pat Sajak was the host and is now supporting Ryan Seacrest. Over the years White has made headlines for her outfits, but recently she made headlines for her surprising appearance. The co-host seen in a glamorous avatar on the show, was spotted without makeup by a fan out to buy groceries.

White dazzles the screen every time she appears on the show. Her outfits have got so popular that show came up with the idea of letting the fans choose what she wears on the show through a regular vote on their website.

It's hard to imagine that familiar face on the stage out in the real world just like any other person in the real world. Thus, when a recent set of paparazzi photos showed the host in her no-makeup avatar, fans were surprised. One of the photos was shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) in which White could be seen outside a store in Los Angeles. “Guess who?” the user wrote in the caption as it was almost impossible to make out that it was the "Wheel of Fortune" co-host.

In the photo, White donned a makeup-free look with her hair tied back in a ponytail. Unlike the glamourous dresses that she wears on the show, she went for a seemingly relaxed attire, wearing a New York sweatshirt and a pair of black pants, coupled with a pair of high boots as per the Daily Mail.

The 68-year-old was carrying a package, as she seemed to be heading out on an errand in Beverly Hills. Of course, her outfit wasn't like any of the 8,000 dresses that she has worn on the show, but it would be too much to expect her to wear a dress to the grocery store. This is exactly what some fans had to say. "Give me a break. That looks exactly like Vanna just maybe without makeup. She’s allowed to run errands without an evening gown on," @dinnerguest commented on the X post.

Fans of The Wheel Of Fortune have been concerned about losing yet another favorite from the show. Ever since Sajak's retirement last year, fans have been speculating that White may leave the show as well. Some reports suggested that there was some friction between the producers and White regarding her salary, which might led to the co-host's exit. However, those rumors were soon quashed by White in an interview with People. "It was because people just have rumors. Everything is so blown out of proportion," White said addressing the speculation.

Not just that, White even extended her contract for two more years, which means that she would be on the show till the 2025-26 season, according to Deadline.