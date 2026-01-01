ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' player dampens New Year's Eve after failing to solve an easy puzzle

"Bruh, this guy solved all the most random puzzles on the other rounds no one would ever think of, but failed to do the easy bonus round," a fan reacted.
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestant Shakeel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Shakeel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" finished New Year's Eve with a nail-biting Bonus Round. Contestant named Shakeel got all the letters right but was left speechless as the final puzzle unraveled on the board. He let down fans when they almost believed he had solved the riddle and also lost a $50,000 cash prize, dampening the celebration. 

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Shakeel (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Shakeel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Shakeel made a fast impression by solving the $1,000 Toss-up Puzzle ("On My Playlist"): "Today's top hits". However, during the Mystery round, he went bankrupt. He made a stunning comeback by solving the Prize Puzzle Round ("Fun and Games") edition, "Party hats and noisemakers," and won $1,050 cash and a vacation to the Conrad, New York downtown. His total reached over $9,000. Shakeel cemented his position in the Bonus Round by solving all three Trip Toss-Up puzzles: "Exercise more", "Read more books", and "Have more fun". Each win added $2,000, propelling him into first place with $19,050.

Contestant Shakeel's mother on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Contestant Shakeel's mother on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Final Speed-up Round ("Colorful Language"): Shakeel continued his winning streak, solving "It's a red letter day" for an additional $4,800. His total increased to $23,850 in cash and prizes, including the New York vacation. He then introduced his emotional mother, Fonda, to the host Ryan Seacrest. "I was nervous for a second there," Fonda almost teared up while expressing her emotions. Shakeel then chose the category "Phrase." After receiving the standard letters R, S, T, L, N and E, he went for Q, P, H, and A. 

Vanna White and contestant Shakeel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Shakeel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

The puzzle board then looked interesting: _,_, T, H, _, _, T, Q, _, E, S, T, _, _, N. "Important question. Most major question. Million-dollar question. I don’t know." Shakeel attempted to solve the puzzle, but despite getting close, he was unable to guess "Without Question" within the time limit. He ended up winning only $23,850 and lost out on the $50,000 cash prize. "You got close on the second part of it. You were on the right path," Seacrest tried to remain positive. However, fans were upset that New Year's Eve ended in a debacle. 

Vanna White and contestant Shakeel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Shakeel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Bruh, this guy solved all the most random puzzles on the other rounds no one would ever think of, but failed to do the easy bonus round," @bboi joked. "This is the third time this season where a contestant called Q in the bonus round, but this is also the first time where a contestant correctly called Q but failed to solve the bonus puzzle," @anthonyguarino4242 added. "I can't believe Phrase was chosen to kick off the last night of 2025. Tomorrow night, we need a bonus round win for tomorrow as we kick off 2026!"@myles-spikewebby8519 chimed in. "Shakeel chose "Q" and came close, but without $50K. This week's Bonus round will end the year without a winner," @sy-kd6km lamented. 

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Shakeel (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest and contestant Shakeel on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

You can watch the New Year's Eve moment here

More on Market Realist

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins big in bonus round a decade after her sister failed to do so

'Wheel of Fortune' player tried to get on the show for 10 years — today, he just won $77,000 prize money

'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to recognize a New Year hint and leaves fans disappointed with the lowest win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to recognize a New Year hint and leaves fans disappointed with the lowest win
"This year is the Year of the Horse, so "Bronco" was included in the puzzle. However, Maureen succumbed to the consonant and the vowels, a fan reacted.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player dampens New Year's Eve after failing to solve an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player dampens New Year's Eve after failing to solve an easy puzzle
"Bruh, this guy solved all the most random puzzles on the other rounds no one would ever think of, but failed to do the easy bonus round," a fan reacted.
4 hours ago
AI might take over more than one in four teen jobs in US by 2030 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
AI might take over more than one in four teen jobs in US by 2030 — should you be worried?
A report from UCLA's Karissa Tang says entry level jobs of teens are first in line to be eliminated
1 day ago
New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025
Representatives of the SSA have strongly denied these claims with aggressive remarks.
1 day ago
Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why
WALMART
Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why
The retailer might offer cheap prices but products need to be of decent quality as well.
1 day ago
Workers in 19 American states to get paid more in 2026 after a hike in minimum wages
ECONOMY & WORK
Workers in 19 American states to get paid more in 2026 after a hike in minimum wages
More than 8.3 million workers will be paid more starting January 1, 2026, thanks to the rise in minimum wage.
1 day ago
Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears
The bacteria can prove harmful not just to the animals but to humans as well.
1 day ago
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
ECONOMY & WORK
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
Millions of Americans have turned to the retailer who seems to offer the most affordable prices.
1 day ago
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
This will be a huge boost for the residents of the states, who have been craving for some relief.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
"Contestants need to stop choosing CDM as their consonants. Think outside the box," a fan reacted.
2 days ago
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
This will not be good news for the Republicans ahead of the Midterm elections.
2 days ago
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
The situation might help Donald Trump who is hoping to reduce trade deficit.
2 days ago
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
WALMART
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
America has a shortage of skilled labor and Walmart is taking things into its own hands.
2 days ago
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
Goldman Sachs has projected a 2.6% GDP growth rate for 2026, higher than the 2% consensus.
2 days ago
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
Notably, the first half of the year saw 17 significant bankruptcies involving businesses with assets worth more than $1 billion.
2 days ago
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
ECONOMY & WORK
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
CEO Sam Altman admitted the role will be tough, but it will help mitigate the dangers of AI.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
"Don't beat yourself up, Jeff. That one stumped pretty much everybody watching tonight, including yours truly," a fan reacted.
3 days ago
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
In an interview on Fox News' The Big Picture, The Shark Tank star expressed optimism for the economy.
3 days ago
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
COSTCO
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
New members will be given a gift card, which can be used for online and in-store purchases.
3 days ago
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
The IRS Chief, Frank Bisignano, predicted that the largest tax refunds would be due to the OBBBA cuts.
3 days ago