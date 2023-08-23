Name Pablo Escobar Net Worth $70 billion (Present day estimates) Salary 420 million a week Annual Income $22 billion Sources of Income Drug trade, criminal activities Gender Male DOB December 1, 1949 DOD December 2, 1993 Age 44 at the time of death Nationality Colombian Profession Drug lord, criminal

Pablo Escobar, a name synonymous with criminality and infamy, was a Colombian drug lord who amassed an estimated net worth of $30 billion (equivalent to $70 billion today) during his lifetime as per Celebrity Net Worth. Born on December 1, 1949, in Rionegro, Colombia, Escobar rose from humble beginnings to become one of the wealthiest individuals in the world. His criminal empire, fueled by the production and distribution of cocaine, propelled him to immense riches, albeit through a path of violence, corruption, and chaos.

Wiki Commons | Photo by Colombian National Police

What were Pablo Escobar's sources of income?

Escobar's wealth primarily originated from his leadership of the Medellin Drug Cartel, a ruthless criminal organization responsible for a significant portion of the global cocaine trade. At its zenith, the cartel controlled approximately 80% of the world's cocaine market. Operating an intricate web of smuggling routes and secret laboratories, Escobar oversaw the production and distribution of massive quantities of cocaine, generating colossal profits for himself and his associates.

Salary

Escobar's exact salary is challenging to pinpoint, given the illegal nature of his activities. However, his earnings from the drug trade were astronomical. It's estimated that the Medellin Cartel netted around $420 million per week with Escobar himself reaping significant sums from this operation.

Image Source: Wiki Commons

Pablo Escobar's assets

Escobar's vast wealth manifested in a myriad of assets. His empire included over two dozen planes, including a Learjet and helicopters, which he used to smuggle drugs across international borders. He reportedly owned multiple properties, luxury vehicles, and a wide range of investments.

Year Earnings 1980 $100 million 1981 $500 million 1982 $1 billion 1983 $2 billion

Image Source: Wikimedia/ Daniel Di Palm - Own work

Business ventures

While the majority of Escobar's wealth stemmed from his criminal enterprises, he also dabbled in legitimate businesses. He owned various properties, including luxurious estates and even his own private prison called "La Catedral" where he continued to wield influence despite being incarcerated.

Escobar's personal life was as tumultuous as his criminal career. He married Maria Victoria Henao when she was just 15 years old and they had two children. Escobar's extramarital affairs were no secret, further contributing to his complex persona. His story has inspired numerous books, films, and TV shows, including the popular Netflix series "Narcos" which delves into his life and the pursuit to bring him to justice.

How did Pablo Escobar die?

Escobar was killed in a dramatic rooftop shootout with Colombian authorities in 1993.

What was Escobar's impact on Colombian society?

While Escobar was responsible for significant violence and criminality, he also gained a reputation as a Robin Hood figure due to his philanthropic efforts within impoverished communities.

How did Escobar launder his money?

Escobar utilized a range of businesses and investments to legitimize his wealth, often hiding behind a facade of legitimate business activities.

What was 'La Catedral'?

'La Catedral' was a private prison built on the instructions of Escobar to serve his own luxury incarceration featuring amenities such as a football pitch, bar, Jacuzzi, and other luxuries.

