Name Mel Gibson Networth $425-$430 Million Salary $25 million (est.) Annual Income $30 million (est.) Sources of Income Acting career, lucrative directing ventures, and various business endeavors Gender Male DOB Jan 3, 1956 Age 67 Nationality American Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Film director, Film Producer, Television producer, Television Director, Voice Actor

With an estimated net worth of over $425-$430 million, Mel Gibson is one of the industry's wealthiest and most talented individuals. His journey to stardom began in the 1980s when he established himself as a versatile actor. His roles in iconic franchises like "Mad Max" and "Lethal Weapon" solidified his presence in the film world. Beyond acting, Gibson's foray into writing, producing, and directing contributed to his ascent. Notably, his film "Braveheart" earned him an Academy Award for Best Director in 1995.

Gibson's diverse portfolio of income sources highlights his multi-faceted talents. Acting remains a significant contributor to his wealth, with roles in movies such as "The Patriot," "Signs," and "The Passion of the Christ". However, his involvement in producing and directing films has been equally pivotal. Icon Productions, the company he founded in 1989, produced notable works like "Hamlet" and "Hacksaw Ridge".

Earnings and salary

Gibson's earnings from individual projects have been substantial. His role in "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" earned him his first $1 million paycheck in 1985. These days Gibson is mostly behind the camera and his substantial net worth is thanks to his work as director and producer. As an actor, he gets around $25 million for a film and $15 million if the film is animated and only his voice is being used, per CA Knowledge.

His highest-grossing film to date is 2004’s “The Passion of the Christ” which raked in $611.9 million worldwide. His latest directorial project, “Hacksaw Ridge,” earned over $103 million since its Nov. 4, 2022 release.

Business ventures

Gibson's ownership of various properties in locations like Malibu, Los Angeles, Costa Rica, Fiji and Australia adds to his financial portfolio. Notably, his Connecticut estate, Old Mill Farm was sold for $40 million in 2007, marking a significant return on investment.

Gibson's real estate holdings underscore his wealth. His impressive properties include a 5.5-acre home in Malibu and a 400-acre ranch in Costa Rica. His investment ventures extend to Fiji, where he owns a private island named Mago Island.

Year Earnings 2023 $425-$430 Million 2022 $400 Million 2021 $375 Million 2020 $350 Million 2019 $325 Million

Gibson's personal life is as intriguing as his professional journey. His marriages, including one with Robin Moore that resulted in a record-setting divorce settlement of $400 million, have drawn public attention. Despite personal challenges, Gibson has triumphed in his career, winning seven Academy Awards, five for "Braveheart" and two for "Hacksaw Ridge." A Golden Globe for Best Director for "Braveheart" solidified his status as a cinematic visionary.

What is Mel Gibson's net worth?

Mel Gibson's net worth stands at an impressive $425-$430 million.

What are some of Gibson's notable films?

Gibson's filmography includes iconic works like "Mad Max," "Lethal Weapon," "Braveheart," "The Patriot," and "The Passion of the Christ."

How has Mel Gibson diversified his income?

In addition to acting, Gibson has excelled in producing, directing and investing in real estate properties.

What awards has Gibson won?

Gibson won seven Academy Awards, a Golden Globe for Best Director, and various other accolades.

