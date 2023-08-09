Gigi Hadid, born Jelena Noura Hadid to a Dutch-Lebanese couple, is a power icon and a supermodel who needs no introduction. Her graceful style and powerful ramp presence are a testament to her nuanced modeling style. Gigi Hadid has amassed her great fortune by forming diverse brand collaborations globally.

Gigi Hadid was born on April 23, 1995, in Los Angeles, United States. Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, was a former model and was part of the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" TV show. Hadid's father is a real estate enthusiast, Mohamed Hadid, who was born in Palestine and made his fortune by exploring the world of the real estate business.

Gigi grew up in Santa Barbara, California. She graduated from Malibu High School in 2013 and wanted to move to New York to pursue criminal psychology. Fate took its turn when she quit her plan to pursue full-time studies to explore modeling as her ultimate profession of choice.

The start of Gigi's modeling career

Gigi had her first modeling campaign at the age of 2 when she was scouted by Paul Marciano of Guess Clothing. She was then selected to model for Baby Guess in 2011 and was declared the face of the brand in 2012. Hadid's modeling career took a swift turn when she signed with IMG Models in 2013. Hadid shone through her ramp walks as a debutant at New York Fashion Week the following year, earning a name for herself in the modeling industry. She has also appeared in a photo shoot for CR Fashion Book magazine. Later on, she bagged some high-end fashion campaigns, including starring alongside Patrick Schweznerger to shoot an eyewear campaign for the prestigious Tom Ford, which may have helped her earn a few decent millions of dollars.

Breaking barriers and boundaries, Hadid continued to climb the ladder in her modeling career. Hadid was chosen as the model of the year in 2015 by Daily Front Row, followed by becoming a brand ambassador for Maybelline, a leading global cosmetic brand.

Later on, she was the top choice for most of the leading clothing and fashion brands, including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Tom Ford, Michael Kors, Jean Paul Gaultier and Max Mara. Other than that, she is the face of Australian swimwear Brand Seafolly. Her breakthrough moment was in 2015 when she walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret. All these prestigious collaborations have helped Hadid earn a credible name and fame and have helped her amass millions through such proceedings.

Apart from walking the ramp for some of the most reputable brands throughout the world, including Miu Miu, Giambattista Valli, Balmain, Diane von Furstenberg, Jeremy Scott, Missoni, H&M, and Anna Sui, Hadid has also appeared on various magazine covers, including for publications such as Vogue. She has been a cover girl for Vogue in the United States, Paris, Italy, Britain, Japan, Spain, Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Germany, and China. Apart from that, Hadid has also appeared in Numéro, Allure, Teen Vogue, Paper magazine, Dazed, and Harper's Bazaar (United States, Malaysia), adding credible millions to her rising net worth.

With her extensive modeling career, Hadid has also worked on campaigns for Versace, Penshoppe, Balmain, Topshop, Max Mara, Stuart Weitzman and Fendi. She has also forged brand collaborations with leading designers such as launching her capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger and another ready-to-wear collection by collaborating with Tommy Hilfiger again.

Hadid has worked hard to amass her fortune; hence, it wouldn't be fair to not invest it in a decent real estate property. As expected, Hadid had earlier owned a $4 million, 2-bedroom condo in NoHo, New York. In 2020, Gigi introduced plans to merge two condos into one massive unit. Considering her real estate investments, her business must have fetched her decent millions as well.

Gigi Hadid has earned $30 million worth of money as of August 8, 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. She explored fashion campaigns merged with real estate and brand building to amass her fortune, which is incredible and inspiring for many.

Social Media following

Hadid has millions of followers across social media platforms, with a whopping 5.5 million on Facebook and 78.9 million on Instagram as of August 8, 2023.

