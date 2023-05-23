 Here's How You Can Make $100 An Hour By Watching TikTok For 10 Hours

Getting paid to scroll through TikTok sounds like a dream job for many. An influencer marketing agency is looking to hire three people for $100 per hour to go on a 10-hour TikTok binge. Ubiquitous says that this initiative will help them understand the emerging online trends.

To apply for the gig, one needs to subscribe to Ubiquitous YouTube channel and send a short paragraph on how you deem fit for the video-watching marathon.

The company says that they are looking for people who are 18 and above and know the platform well. It's a plus if the person also has a good grip on the trends.

“The chosen candidates will also help us to discover emerging trends by filling out a simple document to note the recurring trends they spot,” the application says, as per CNN Business.

After watching the sessions, participants will be asked to post their experiences on any preferred social media platform and they will need to tag the company.

The deadline to submit your application is May 31.

The Recent Trend: De- Influencing

Pixabay | Pexels

MUO recently talked about the new TikTok trend called de-influencing. What is it? It's pretty self-explanatory, the polar opposite of influencing. Gen-Z and millenials are looking towards a community of creators who tell you why not to buy in the era of influencers always creating an urgency to make you buy things. De-influencing talks about how we as a community should discourage over-consumption.

De-influencers are creating raw and honest content and sharing their unfiltered opinions online. This trend is a breath of fresh air in the sea of wannabe content that only tells you why and how you should romanticize your life.

According to Exploding Topic, 25% of TikTok users fall in the ages of 10 and 19, which according to psychologists is believed to be the most impressional age group. Consumerism-centered content can really create unhealthy standards and that can be counterproductive in so many ways.

How Businesses Benefit From TikTok

cottonbro studio | Pexels

Besides being the best place to advertise your product or your service, TikTok can also be the place where the businesses can directly operate. TikTok is also the fastest growing social media platform, as per Forbes which makes it the ideal choice to target your audience base who are likely to be active users on the platform.

With so many benefits that can be juiced from this platform, it comes as no surprise that companies are starting to invest more when it comes to TikTok.

Why Is TikTok So Popular, What Sets It Apart?

Pixabay | Geralt

Every few years, a new social media platform surfaces and changes the landscape of digital marketing. The hottest entry on this list is of course TikTok. The reason why TikTok is so popular is mostly because of its "For You" page and a clever algorithm. Unlike other social media platforms that work on the connections you built, TikTok optimizes the content one sees, as per HowToGeek.

TikTok's secret also lies in the prevalence of trends. The algorithm prioritizes some of the content and pushes it accordingly, encouraging more and more people to try and crack the formula.

TikTok is also a diverse platform offering a huge range of content. The diversity of the content makes it unique and contributes to the massive user base both in terms of viewers and content creators. TikTok also relies heavily on AI and machine learning and is constantly shaping our consumption behaviors. Needless to say that the platform also has a plethora of privacy concerns, however, that's a topic for another day.