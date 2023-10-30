Name Mohammad Reza Pahlavi Net Worth $2 Billion Sources of Income Land & estates, investments, government treasury DOB 26th October 1919 Age 60 years Gender Male Nationality Iranian Profession Army officer, monarch

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's net worth

Notorious for his authoritarian government and human rights violations, yet also known for policies such as the "White Revolution," the Last Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi amassed a $2 billion net worth, before being ousted by Ayatollah Khomeini, as per the Celebrity Net Worth. During his rule, Iran experienced massive reforms and initiatives such as literacy programs, land reforms, women's safety, and major industrial development. The changes resulted in suppression and corruption allegations due to his alliance with Western nations which gave birth to the Iranian Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. This revolution took place 1979 due to which Pahlavi was dethroned, fled Iran, and lived in several countries such as Bahamas, Mexico, United States, and Egypt before his death in exile. He was seen last in Cairo, Egypt where he died in 1980 due to lymphatic cancer which could not survive, while his family continues to live in the United States.

Muhammad Reza Shah Pahlavi of Iran (1919 - 1980) during a visit to London, England in March 1965. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

What were Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's sources of income?

Pahlavi had income coming from diversified sources which contributed to his gigantic net worth. He had money coming from land holdings, government funds, oil production, foreign investments, tourism, and state-owned industries. One of the major sources of income for Pahlavi was from the National Iranian Oil Company which gave immense revenues. Pahlavi himself had become Shah after a coup that overthrew democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, who had irked Western countries by nationalizing the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company. In 1962, Pahlavi enjoyed an exorbitant dividend of $12 million in just one month, majorly on revenues earned from oil exports.

President Kennedy with the Shah of Iran at the White House, Washington DC, April 12, 1962. (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images)

Assets and personal wealth

Being the Last Shah of Iran he had stashed most of his personal wealth in Swiss bank accounts. Out of $4 billion he just kept his hands on $1 billion and other personal assets under his control included 17 banks, 25 metal manufacturing companies, 45 construction companies, 43 food companies, 8 mining operations, and 70% of Iran's hotel rooms. Apart from this, he had 25% ownership in Knipp, a German steel company, and had larger holdings in Iran's insurance and cement industries. All the assets were handled by the Pahlavi Foundation and assets were taken care of by Mohammed Bebbehanian, who was the financial advisor of Shah.

Personal life

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had a complicated life and was first married to Princess Fawzia of Egypt for political benefits to enhance the Iran-Egypt relationship. They married in 1939 and had Princess Shahnaz before they divorced in 1948. He then married Soraya Esfandiary-Bakhtiary who was an Iranian princess but the couple got divorced in 1958. The reason for the divorce as per the rumors is Soraya's infertility as she was unable to give a male heir to the throne. Then he married Farah Diba, who was an art student. With Farah Pahlavi, he had three children named Prince Reza, Price Ali Reza, Princess Farahnaz, and Princess Leila. Tales of Farah Pahlavi's extravagant life, while an economic crisis gripped Iran, added fuel to the fire of revolution in the country. After Pahlavi's ouster and death, she decided to move to Maryland, and generally moved between France and the United States to spend family time and to support Iranian artists.

Le Shah d'Iran avec sa femme Farah Diba et leurs enfants (de gauche à droite : Farahnaz Pahlavi (15 ans), Ali Reza Pahlavi (9 ans), Leila Pahlavi (5 ans) et Reza Pahlavi (15 ans), à Saint Moritz, Suisse. (Photo by James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)

Awards

Nişan-ı Ali Osmanî (Order of the Ottoman Empire): By Ottoman Empire

Nišan-i Imtiyāz (Order of Merit): By Shah of Persia

Nishan-e-Pakistan (Order of Pakistan) 1967: By Pakistan government

Order of the Yugoslav Star 1973: By Federal Republic of Yugoslavia

Order of the Queen of Sheba: By Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia

(Original Caption) 8/23/1953-Tehran, Iran- Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, of Iran, is being saluted by an honor guard upon his arrival at Teheran Airport. The Shah, who flew back from Baghdad in his private plane, returned to Iran after a week-long exile due to the failure of the Mohamed Mossadegh coup d'etat, which had made him flee for his life.

FAQs

When was Mohammad Reza Pahlavi crowned?

Being a successor of Reza Shah his coronation happened on 26th October 1967.

How many times did Mohammad Reza Pahlavi marry?

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had three marriages with Princess Fawzia of Egypt, Soraya Esfandiary-Bakhtiary, and Farah Diba.

How did Mohammad Reza Pahlavi died?

Pahlavi traveled to Mexico, the Bahamas, and Egypt for the treatment of lymphatic cancer. He died on 27th July 1980.